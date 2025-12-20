Newcastle United 2-2 Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Blues battle from behind to score draw

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Dec 2025 14:31 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 14:47

Chelsea battled from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw at St James' Park as Newcastle United squandered a two-goal lead on Saturday afternoon.

A flying start from Newcastle United saw Nick Woltemade open the scoring in the fourth minute before doubling his tally inside 20 minutes, giving the Magpies a thoroughly deserved 2-0 lead going into the half-time break.

It was Chelsea's turn to make a swift start in the second half, as Reece James pulled one back with a stunning free kick just three minutes from the restart, and the Blues equalised just after the hour mark thanks to Joao Pedro's composed finish.

Both teams had chances to win the game in the final 25 minutes, but the final whistle eventually blew with the pair having to settle for a point apiece.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

After the disappointment of last weekend's derby defeat, there was a clear instruction for Newcastle to increase the intensity of their performance, and that was certainly on display as they outran and outfought the Chelsea team.

A goal inside four minutes certainly helped Newcastle raise the level of their intensity as they were immediately on top of the game, and while they eventually walked into the half-time break with a two-goal lead, it really could have been more given the dominance they displayed.

However, choice words from Enzo Maresca during the half-time talk had a clear effect on his Chelsea side, as the Blues came out the far stronger team in the second half, this time out-running and battling harder than the Magpies.

There was also a clear instruction for Chelsea to be far more direct in their play, as they were often too slow and ponderous in build-up during the first half, and that decision certainly paid off when a long ball from Sanchez culminated in Pedro's equaliser just after the hour mark.

Ultimately, today's game of two halves will leave each manager equally frustrated, as Chelsea's lacklustre first half cost them a potential victory, while Newcastle's underwhelming second-half display saw them squander a two-goal lead.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Nick Woltemade goal vs. Chelsea (4th min, Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea)

What a start for Newcastle!



Nick Woltemade makes no mistake from close range ? pic.twitter.com/mcBJOudhQs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 20, 2025

Redemption for Woltemade, who gives Newcastle the lead!

Jacob Murphy delivers a dangerous cross into the six-yard box, finds Anthony Gordon at the back post, and the winger's effort is fantastically saved by Robert Sanchez.

The ball rebounds kindly to Woltemade, who smashes into the roof of the net from close range - an early redemption for last weekend's own goal.

Nick Woltemade goal vs. Chelsea (20th min, Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea)

Nick Woltemade AGAIN! ?



A superb delivery from Anthony Gordon is turned home to make it 2-0.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/sXpFrj2swp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 20, 2025

Newcastle and Woltemade have their second!

Gordon delivers an in-swinging cross from the left wing, and Woltemade times his run perfectly to stay onside and get a toe to the ball, directing his shot into the bottom right corner.

Celebrations are halted as VAR checks for a potential offside, but after an age of waiting, the goal is given and St James' Park erupts again.

Reece James goal vs. Newcastle United (49th min, Newcastle United 2-1 Chelsea)

Take a bow, Reece James!



A pinpoint free-kick brings Chelsea back into it ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/9lG0F6wSv5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 20, 2025

Chelsea have one back - stunning from James!

Chelsea win a free kick in a central position at a distance from the penalty area, with Cole Palmer and James each taking position over the ball.

James curls an effort towards the left side of the goal, leaving Aaron Ramsdale scrambling, but the goalkeeper fails to get near the strike as it nestles in the bottom corner.

Joao Pedro goal vs. Newcastle United (66th min, Newcastle United 2-2 Chelsea)

Chelsea level it up! ?



Robert Sánchez spots João Pedro, who finishes with confidence.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/VfdiGV4D2c — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 20, 2025

Pedro equalises for Chelsea!

Sanchez collects the ball from a Gordon cross and immediately fires a ball towards Pedro deep inside the Newcastle half.

Pedro superbly controls with his head, breaks through on goal thanks to Malick Thiaw's stumble and slots past Ramsdale into the bottom right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NICK WOLTEMADE

After scoring the decisive own goal in last weekend's devastating defeat to Sunderland, Woltemade could not have responded any better today.

The striker scored an early opener inside five minutes, and a clinical finish just 15 minutes later saw the German double his and Newcastle's tally.

Woltemade's goals were eventually cancelled out by Chelsea's second-half comeback, but the striker certainly deserves the award for his brace in that first 45 minutes.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 47%-53% Chelsea

Shots: Newcastle United 11-13 Chelsea

Shots on target: Newcastle United 5-4 Chelsea

Corners: Newcastle United 6-4 Chelsea

Fouls: Newcastle United 13-14 Chelsea

BEST STATS

4 - Nick Woltemade is the fourth player to score twice within the opening 20 minutes of a Premier League game against Chelsea, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool (Nov 1994), Paul Scholes for Manchester United (Oct 1995), and Sergio Agüero for Manchester City in (Feb 2019). Rapid. pic.twitter.com/ra68yipFog — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle United will take part in the only Premier League fixture scheduled for Boxing Day, with the Magpies travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are not back in action until December 27 when they welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge.