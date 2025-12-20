Newcastle United vs. Chelsea team news: Enzo Maresca makes Cole Palmer decision, Eddie Howe addresses defensive dilemma

By Darren Plant | 20 Dec 2025 11:18 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 12:46

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has handed a recall to Cole Palmer for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

Palmer was rested for Tuesday's EFL Cup tie at Cardiff City with Maresca insistent that the playmaker is not ready to play twice in three days after his recent injury issues.

However, the England international starts against the Magpies with Enzo Fernandez surprisingly only being named on the substitutes' bench.

Malo Gusto has been chosen to start at right-back with Reece James being deployed in central midfield.

Alejandro Garnacho has gotten the nod on the left flank with Jamie Gittens not being named in the squad.

Facundo Buonanotte is rewarded for his second-half performance at Cardiff with a place among the replacements.

Newcastle make four changes for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has made four changes to his Newcastle XI for the showdown with the Blues.

Lewis Hall has passed a fitness test to start at left-back at a time when Tino Livramento misses out with a knee injury.

On the opposite flank, Lewis Miley deputises at right-back, while Jacob Ramsey has surprisingly retained his place in midfield ahead of Joelinton.

Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have both returned to the starting lineup after only being named as substitutes versus Fulham on Wednesday.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale; Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey; J. Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Ruddy, Joelinton, Barnes, Elanga, A. Murphy, Neave, Shahar, Willock, Wissa

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Acheampong, Hato, Fernandez, Santos, Buonanotte, Guiu