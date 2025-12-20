AFCON 2025 group preview: Morocco bid to end 50-year wait on home soil as Ivory Coast defend trophy

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Dec 2025 23:06 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 23:07

As Morocco welcome 23 other nations for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations, the Atlas Lions carry undeniable pressure entering this unique event.

The perennial underachievers are hosts of the finals to be held during the Christmas season through the New Year, the first time this has happened in the tournament’s history.

While that slight shift has disrupted several Premier League clubs, European needs are put in the back seat as AFCON 2025 begins on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole takes you through key pre-tournament narratives: Morocco’s worries, Mohamed Salah’s continental dream, Ivory Coast’s title defence and Nigeria’s redemption quest are analysed before the Atlas Lions’ big kick-off against Comoros.

AFCON 2025 key narratives

Morocco’s AFCON 2025 burden

Morocco won the Cup of Nations on only their second-ever appearance in 1976, but have known nothing but disappointment since.

Having reached the semi-finals in three of their subsequent four appearances in 1980, 1986 and as hosts in 1988, they have only once made it that far again, when Tunisia beat them in the 2004 final.

Since that run, the 1976 champions have exited in the group stage four times, progressed to the last eight twice and were eliminated in the round of 16 in two of the previous three editions: 2019 and 2023.

The latter was especially hurtful, as it came just over a year after Walid Regragui’s men made history as Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists in the 2022 finals in Qatar.

The continent’s leading nation are ranked No. 11 by FIFA, underlining their strength and consistency over an extended period.

With the Atlas Lions last falling to a competitive defeat in that unforeseen loss to South Africa in Côte d’Ivoire, Regragui’s men enter this edition on home soil with the burden of being heavy favourites.

That, however, is no guarantee of anything at this level and a compromised Achraf Hakimi does little to help Morocco’s cause.

Mohamed Salah’s AFCON ambition

Twice runner-up with Egypt in the 2017 and 2021 editions, Salah and Egypt have failed to add to their record-extending seven continental titles.

While it would be inane to play down his exploits in Europe, continental success would undeniably seal the Liverpool legend’s legacy as an African great.

At 33, and with his physical attributes now on the wane, AFCON 2025 could be the forward’s final chance to claim the one title that has eluded him.

Although Salah enters the competition with far from ideal preparation, given his poor Liverpool form and recent explosive rant, the two-time African Player of the Year remains the main man for the Pharaohs and could benefit from a change of scenery for one month.

Will champions curse hurt Ivory Coast's title defence?

Absolutely nobody saw Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2023 success coming after their dismal group-stage showing and the sacking of Jean-Louis Gasset following a disappointing opening three matches.

Benefitting from the competition’s expansion to 24 teams, the Elephants entered the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides and Emerse Fae united the blundering West African side en route to a third African title.

Now Ivory Coast head into their title defence aiming to avoid the curse of champions since Egypt’s three-peat in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The Pharaohs did not qualify for the 2012 showpiece, Zambia, champions in that edition, then exited in the group stage in the next tournament and Nigeria were uninvolved at AFCON 2015 after having won the 2013 finals.

Ivory Coast endured a dismal showing at AFCON 2017 as defending champions, as they were eliminated in the group stage, while AFCON 2017 winners Cameroon were beaten by old foes Nigeria in the last 16 at the following edition.

Algeria were winners at AFCON 2019 but have endured group-stage exits in 2021 and 2023; Senegal, defending champions at AFCON 2023, were beaten by the hosts and eventual champions in the round of 16 on penalties.

With a pattern of disappointment firmly established, will Fae’s Elephants break the curse of champions?

Will Victor Osimhen keep carrying the Super Eagles’ load?

Despite his standing as arguably Africa’s leading striker, Victor Osimhen has yet to dominate any Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

A fringe player at AFCON 2019, the forward was then injured at the next edition before playing second fiddle to Ademola Lookman in the previous tournament.

Although the Galatasaray star showed he can contribute significantly even without scoring as the Super Eagles reached the final at the 2023 Cup of Nations, Nigeria’s current reliance on him means Osimhen must be decisive.

That sort of pressure does not faze the erstwhile Napoli marksman, whose influence on Nigeria’s ultimately unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign was evident in how the chaotic Super Eagles looked menacing with him and rudderless without him.

With Nigeria marred by unpaid dues to players and Eric Chelle, the retirement of William Troost-Ekong and injuries to Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredrick, it will be intriguing to see if Osimhen leads by example in Morocco.

Despite the three-time African champions’ flaws, the supporting cast could be pivotal to whatever Chelle’s team achieve. Lookman has looked interested at Atalanta again after Raffaele Palladino replaced Ivan Juric, Samuel Chukwueze enters the finals reborn as a left winger and Fulham’s Alex Iwobi, who divides opinion, can be tenacious and creative.

Senegal’s search for stability and restoration

The Lions of Teranga arrive in Morocco seeking to reclaim the throne they vacated in 2023.

Under the stewardship of Pape Thiaw, who replaced long-term coach Aliou Cisse, Senegal remain the benchmark for continental consistency.

Despite a squad peppered with injury concerns, most notably Ismaila Sarr, the core remains formidable.

Led by the evergreen Sadio Mane and defensive titan Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiaw has blended experience with the explosive energy of 17-year-old PSG prodigy Ibrahim Mbaye.

Having cruised through qualifying unbeaten, Senegal’s objective is clear: prove that their early exit in Yamoussoukro was merely a temporary lapse in dominance.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions or a house divided?

Five-time champions Cameroon enter AFCON 2025 in a state of unprecedented civil war.

A toxic power struggle between FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o and the Ministry of Sports has seen the team oscillate between two rival coaching staffs and conflicting squad lists.

The fallout reached a nadir with reports that Eto’o influenced the omission of talismanic captain Vincent Aboubakar to protect his own goalscoring record.

With coach Marc Brys and federation-backed David Pagou locked in a legitimacy battle, and stars like Andre Onana caught in the crossfire, the Lions’ greatest threat is the chaos within their own camp.

As such, individuals like Bryan Mbeumo may have to carry the can for the sleeping Lions.

The leading dark horse and best of the rest

Leading the disruptors are Comoros, who arrive with a giant-killing reputation after topping a qualifying group featuring Tunisia and previously eliminating Ghana at the finals.

Under Stefano Cusin, they have shed their minnow status, fostering a big-team mentality that intermittently stuns the continent.

Joining them as bracket-busters are Mali, whose disciplined low block under Tom Saintfiet makes them a tactical nightmare for heavyweights.

Meanwhile, a revitalised DR Congo, fresh from a momentum-shifting World Cup qualifying campaign, boast a powerful spine capable of mirroring their 2023 semi-final run.

These sides prove that in modern African football, reputation is no longer armour.

