Chelsea transfer news: Three Premier League clubs 'closely monitoring' Nicolas Jackson

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Dec 2025 12:51 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 14:42

Chelsea are reportedly set to look for buyers as they want to offload their out-of-favour striker, Nicolas Jackson.

The 24-year-old is on loan at Bayern Munich for the rest of the season from Chelsea but has failed to make a big impact for the German club.

Bayern have an option to sign the Senegal international for £57m at the conclusion of the season if certain conditions are met.

However, the German champions are highly unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for the player, and they are not reportedly looking to trigger the clause.

Jackson struggles at Bayern

© Imago

The striker has made five starts in the Bundesliga, and a further seven appearances have come from the bench, scoring three goals.

Jackson has also made five appearances in the Champions League, including one start, where he scored two goals and provided one assist.

Harry Kane remains the first-choice striker at the club, and he has been in the form of his life, scoring 29 goals in all competitions for Bayern already this term.

While Vincent Kompany has given Jackson enough opportunities, the fact remains that he has struggled to cement his position in the side, unlike other summer signings such as Luis Diaz or Tom Bischof.

Jackson is set to return to his parent club, and according to a report from Caughtoffside, Chelsea are looking to offload him, with three Premier League clubs - Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United - closely monitoring him.

Jackson - no future at Chelsea?

© Imago

The Senegal international is behind Liam Delap in the pecking order, and while he has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033, his future at the club is as good as over following his acrimonious exit in the summer.

Newcastle have Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa as two main strike options for Eddie Howe, but the Magpies can afford to bolster the attacking areas, as they have money from Alexander Isak's transfer to Liverpool.

Aston Villa could also be looking to add more depth to their forward areas, possibly as a back-up or even long-term replacement for Ollie Watkins, and Jackson would fit the bill nicely.