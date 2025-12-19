Manchester City 'express interest' in young Chelsea defender

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Dec 2025 19:20 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 20:09

Manchester City are reportedly showing keen interest in Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, but they have not made any formal move for him as yet.

The 19-year-old has been at Chelsea for 10 years and made his professional debut for the club in 2024, coming on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

Acheampong has made 11 appearances across all competitions this season and has impressed every time he has been called upon, earning rave reviews from Enzo Maresca.

The youngster started in Chelsea's 2-1 loss against Atalanta in the Champions League and put in a standout performance against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich eye move

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have expressed interest in the young defender.

Neither of the two clubs has made contact with Chelsea over signing the youngster, and there is no guarantee that anything will develop in the winter transfer market.

Acheampong is highly-rated by Chelsea, and they have no desire to sell him, especially to a rival club, but both Man City and Bayern are watching his game time closely.

The youngster is reportedly not agitating for a move away from Stamford Bridge, but he is aware of the growing interest in him.

Chelsea believe that the youngster is progressing nicely at the club and that he is on track in his development by staying at Stamford Bridge.

Do Bayern need a new defender?

Bayern could be an interesting option for the young defender, who is versatile enough to play as a centre-back or a right-back.

The German champions are struggling to reach an agreement with Dayot Upamecano, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and are considering several options should he leave.

The future of Kim Min-jae is also far from certain and Bayern could be interested in adding a young talent like Acheampong to their ranks.