Man City injury news: Doku, Bobb, Rodri, Stones update provided by Guardiola before West Ham clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Dec 2025 14:17 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 14:17

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

The in-form Citizens have won each of their last six matches in all competitions, including Wednesday’s 2-0 home victory over Brentford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

It was almost a perfect night for City, who saw Oscar Bobb hobble down the tunnel early in the first half with a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old winger will be assessed further, but e will not fit to feature against West Ham and is joined in the treatment room by Jeremy Doku, Rodri, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Guardiola ruled out all four players, before adding: “We will see how the game goes tomorrow.

“We have five days, then Nottingham Forest and then Sunderland after that. Maybe a few of them, they will start to be back [for those games], but tomorrow, no.”

Doku, Rodri, Stones remain out, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri away at AFCON

Guardiola revealed earlier this week that Doku is facing “two or three weeks” on the sidelines with a leg injury, and it is hoped by Man City that he could be back in time for their New Year’s Day battle with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Doku’s teammate Stones (leg) has already missed four matches through injury, while Rodri (hamstring) has not featured in any of the Citizens' last 10 games in all competitions since sustaining his injury before October’s international break.

Mateo Kovacic is also unavailable for selection and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with calcification in his ankle/heel, with surgery potentially required to fix the issue.

Elsewhere, Man City are also having to cope without Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri for a lengthy period of time, as they have left the club to represent Egypt and Algeria respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Guardiola will still be able to name a strong side against West Ham, with the Catalan coach set to recall several first-team stars after making seven changed to his lineup in midweek.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were among those who began on the substitutes’ bench in midweek, the former was rested completely, while the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva are also poised to return to the first XI.

Man City “ready” for West Ham clash as they eye up top spot

Sharing his thoughts on 18th-placed West Ham and their challenging campaign thus far, Guardiola said: “We are prepared. They didn’t get enough [good] results, but they have drawn lately at Old Trafford and Brighton, and we know how difficult they are.

“They only lost at the end against Aston Villa [last weekend], who look unstoppable right now.

“It looks like [they are in a] tough moment right now, but always they have top class players. We have respect [for West Ham], but at the same time we’re ready.”

Man City will rightly be confident of success at the Etihad this weekend as they are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League encounters with West Ham (W16 D3), while Guardiola has faced West Ham more often without ever losing than he has any other opponent (20 - W17 D3).

The Citizens currently sit second in the Premier League table and could climb above leaders Arsenal with a win over West Ham, before the Gunners lock horns with Everton in Saturday’s evening kickoff.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has also addressed the latest speculation surrounding his future as Man City manager.