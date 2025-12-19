“Be prepared”: Pep Guardiola’s latest update on Man City future after Enzo Maresca claims

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Dec 2025 13:56 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 16:07

Pep Guardiola has addressed the latest speculation surrounding his future as Manchester City manager.

The 54-year-old has proven himself as the pre-eminent manager of the modern era and as one of the greatest of all time across his legendary 18-year coaching career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and current club Man City.

Guardiola recently surpasses 1,000 games as a manager and has lifted a staggering 40 major trophies in total, including 18 with Man City where he has spent the last decade.

The six-time Premier League winner and three-time Champions League winner is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until June 2027 after extending his deal in November 2024.

However, reports have recently emerged claiming that there is growing anticipation of the 2025-26 campaign being Guardiola’s last as manager of Man City, who are said to be advancing contingency planning for the possibility of that outcome materialising.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who has previously worked as an assistant under Guardiola at the Etihad, is said to retains admirers within City’s hierarchy and is expected to figure prominently should the managerial position become available.

© Imago / Focus Images

Guardiola: ‘Sooner or later, I will quit Man City’

Maresca responded to those reports on Friday and insisted that the possibility of him succeeding Guardiola at Man City is "100% speculation", adding that he is “very proud” to be Chelsea boss.

Guardiola has since addressed the media, and while he has acknowledged that he will not be Man City manager ‘forever’, he remains committed to the club and has reassured supporters that he still has 18 months remaining on his contract.

The Catalan coach has also insisted that talks between himself and the club’s hierarchy over his future have not taken place and his primary focus is on Man City’s next Premier League match at home to West Ham United on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: “The last three of four years, I always get asked this question (about my future).

“Sooner or later, when I'm 75 or 76, I will quit Manchester City. I understand that question when I am approaching the end of the contract, but I have 18 months left and I'm so happy, delighted, excited with the development of the team.

“That question happens every single season at a certain point. I am OK. The club and I are connected and whatever is going to happen will happen.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man City "must be prepared" for all eventualities, but Guardiola is committed for now

“There are not discussions. End of the subject. Yes, I will not be here forever. None of us will be here forever, but there are not discussions. What is going to happen will happen.

“Of course the club must be prepared for everything, like with the players, the CEO, but that subject is not on the table right now.”

Asked if he will remain Man City manager next season, Guardiola said: "I'm here. What's going to happen who knows, but if I have 10 years on my contract or six months, football changes a lot.

“Now I'm focused on West Ham and then golf after a few days with my dad, and that's all. Come back for Nottingham [Forest] and Sunderland and Brighton and Chelsea."

Guardiola was also asked if he would have any input in who could succeed him as Man City manager in the future, and he laughed as he replied: “No!” before adding: “I’m happy here, I want to stay here”.

Guardiola is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League (nine years, five months) and the second longest-serving coach in the English Football League after Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver (16 years, seven months).