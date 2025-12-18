Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca ‘high among candidates’ to replace legendary Premier League manager at rival club

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 13:07 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 13:14

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is reportedly high among the candidates that Manchester City are considering in case Pep Guardiola decides to leave the Etihad Stadium next summer.

Guardiola has proven himself as the pre-eminent manager of the modern era and as one of the greatest of all time across his legendary 18-year coaching career, during which he has steered Barcelona, Bayern Munich and current club Man City to multiple trophies.

The 54-year-old recently surpasses 1,000 games as a manager and has lifted a staggering 40 major trophies in total, including 18 with Man City where he has spent the last decade.

The six-time Premier League winner and three-time Champions League winner is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until June 2027 after extending his deal in November 2024.

Guardiola revealed to ESPN Brasil in May that he intends to take a break from football when he departs Man City, saying: “After my contract with City, I’m going to stop. I am sure. I don’t know if I’m going to retire, but I’m going to take a break.”

© Imago / Action Plus

Guardiola to make ‘firm decision’ on Man City future towards end of the season

In October, Guardiola was quizzed on his future after former assistant Carles Planchart suggested that he should step away from the game.

“At the moment, I think I have the energy with my players to simply make a better season than last season,” the Catalan explained.

“There is the margin that we can do better in many aspects and that gives me the energy that it’s not job done. It’s completely unfinished business. That’s why I am here.”

While many at Man City are hopeful that Guardiola will at least remain at the club until his current contract expires, The Athletic have been informed by numerous well-placed sources outside the club that there is increasing anticipation of the 2025-26 campaign being his last at City.

A firm decision will likely be made by Guardiola towards the end of the season, and in the meantime, Man City are said to be advancing contingency planning for the possibility of that outcome materialising.

The Athletic adds that the well-documented 115 Premier League charges levelled against Man City, which they categorically deny, will have no bearing on Guardiola’s situation.

© Imago

Maresca to succeed Guardiola at Man City?

Chelsea boss Maresca, who previously worked at youth and senior levels as a Man City coach, is said to retains admirers at the Etihad and is expected to figure prominently should the managerial position become available, although it is worth noting that he would not be the only contender.

Either side of a brief managerial stint with Parma, Maresca led Man City’s Elite Development Squad for the 2020-21 season before returning to work alongside Guardiola as a first-team assistant in the summer of 2022.

The 45-year-old then spent the 2023-24 season in charge of Leicester City, winning the Championship title, before he was hired by Chelsea last summer, leading the Blues to Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup glory, as well as top-four finish in the Premier League.

Maresca is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029, but speculation over his future has surfaced after stating that the two days leading up to Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League win at home to Everton had been "the worst 48 hours" since he arrived at the club.

The Italian switched representatives to renowned super-agent Jorge Mendes in October in a move designed to support his journey in management.