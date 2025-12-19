Enzo Maresca future: Chelsea head coach responds to alleged Manchester City interest

By Darren Plant | 19 Dec 2025 10:40

Enzo Maresca has reiterated that he is "very proud" to be the head coach of Chelsea amid speculation regarding a future approach from Manchester City.

Over the past week, Maresca has suggested that he has been left disappointed with a perceived lack of support, believed to involve members of Chelsea's hierarchy.

Although Chelsea have recorded successive wins over Everton and Cardiff City during that period, a report emerged on Thursday which claimed that former club Man City were considering him as a successor to Pep Guardiola.

After a near decade-long spell at the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard is allegedly contemplating a departure in the summer, and City officials have a high opinion of Maresca from his time as head coach of the Under-23s and on Guardiola's backroom staff.

However, speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Newcastle United, Maresca was keen to dismiss the report as "speculation".

© Imago / Focus Images

Maresca addresses Manchester City links

When quizzed on whether he will be distracted by the report, Maresca replied: "No, it doesn't affect me at all because I know that is 100% speculation. And in this moment, there is no time for these kind of things.

"First of all, because I have a contract here until 2029 probably. And my focus, I said many times, is just about this club and I'm very proud to be here.

"But again, it's speculation. One week ago I was in Italy, the same with Juventus. So I don't pay attention because I know that is not true."

He added: "Again, I think it's just a speculation. Now, it's important to understand the reason why this news was there. But it's not my job, I don't care at all.

"But again, it's just a speculation. And I think the players, they are focused on a Newcastle game that is a very important game and very difficult."

© Imago / News Images

Why Maresca speculation will linger

Despite Maresca's insistence that full focus will remain on his job at Chelsea, it is no secret that his position will be reviewed by Blues chiefs in the summer.

When he arrived in 2024, a two-year review was pencilled in for the end of 2025-26, so uncertainty will remain over his role unless there are developments prior to that time.

If Chelsea can win a cup and qualify for next season's Champions League, that will be viewed as progress by the Chelsea powers-that-be.

However, if Chelsea do not secure a return to European football's top table for 2026-27, question marks will inevitably be raised over whether Maresca will continue into the third year of his five-year contract.