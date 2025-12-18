Chelsea lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 16:05 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 19:08

Chelsea will be without six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian will miss out due to a muscle injury, joining Liam Delap (shoulder), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Dario Essugo (thigh) on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) remains unavailable.

After making 11 changes for the Blues’ 3-1 EFL Cup quarter-final win at Cardiff City on Wednesday, Maresca is set to revert to his strongest side, with star playmaker Cole Palmer likely to start in his favoured No.10 role after being rested in midweek.

Joao Pedro is expected to return up front, while Alejandro Garnacho will hope to force his way back into the first XI on the left flank after scoring two second-half goals as a substitute against Cardiff.

Garnacho could replace Jamie Gittens, and Pedro Neto is set to come in for Tyrique George on the opposite flank, while Moises Caicedo is now available to start in the Premier League after serving a three-match ban and he could line up with Enzo Fernandez in a deep-lying midfield role.

That would allow captain Reece James to start at right-back, although he will face stern competition for a start from Malo Gusto, who scored and assisted in Chelsea’s 2-0 home win over Everton last weekend.

Trevoh Chalobah is the most likely Blues defender to begin at centre-back and he could be joined in the back four by Wesley Fofana, who was rested in midweek, while Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez are set to earn recalls at left-back and in goal respectively.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

