Newcastle lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 16:05 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 19:08

Newcastle United could be without as many as eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Tino Livramento sustained a knee injury in the Magpies’ 2-1 EFL Cup quarter-final win over Fulham on Wednesday and will now join Dan Burn (rib), Nick Pope (groin), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back), William Osula (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) in the treatment room.

Lewis Hall missed the midweek win with a minor hamstring problem, but head coach Eddie Howe revealed after the game that the former Chelsea man “has a chance” of featuring in some capacity this weekend.

Newcastle are light in the full-back department and will hope that Hall will be fit to start at left-back, while Lewis Miley - who scored a 92nd-minute winner against Fulham - may be tasked with filling in a right-back once again.

Fabian Schar and Malick Thiaw are expected to continue at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while Sandro Tonali and Joelinton will be pushing to earn a recall in centre-midfield to play alongside Bruno Guimaraes, with Joe Willock and Jacob Rasmey in danger of dropping down to the substitutes’ bench.

Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga are both in contention to return on the flanks, while Yoane Wissa scored on his full debut in midweek, but Howe is still managing his minutes after his lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury and Nick Woltemade is expected to return up front.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

