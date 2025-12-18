Preview: Leyton Orient vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 18 Dec 2025 17:53 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 17:53

Bradford City will be looking to pick up a fourth consecutive League One victory when they travel to Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The visitors are flying high in second, just four points behind league leaders Cardiff City, while the hosts sit 13th and are only three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Leyton Orient are without a win in their last four games across all competitions and they suffered a late defeat to Barnsley last weekend, with the Tykes coming from behind to win 3-2.

Head coach Richie Wellens admitted after the game that “individual mistakes” have been costing his side and highlighted the need to bring in some new players in the upcoming January transfer window.

The O’s have now conceded 33 goals in 20 league games so far this season, more than any other club in the division, and they have only kept one clean sheet since October.

League Two side Salford City also knocked Leyton Orient out of the FA Cup earlier this month, thrashing them 4-0, but Wellens will be buoyed by the fact his side have not lost to Bradford in their last five meetings.

© Imago

Bradford could earn a second consecutive promotion this season, with the Bantams impressing in their first League One campaign since 2019.

Graham Alexander's side have only lost two league games all season, the joint-best record across England's top four divisions with Arsenal and Coventry City, and they head into Saturday's match after picking up wins over Exeter City, Plymouth Argyle and Reading.

Bradford did suffer a dip in form during October and November as they earned just 11 points from a potential 21, but they appear to be back to their best and last week's win over Reading means the club has now made their best start to a season since the 1980s.

Alexander has stressed the need for Bradford not to get too carried away and "take it game by game", but they will be full of confidence when they take on Leyton Orient.

The Bantams boast one of the best defences in the league, with only Stevenage and Bolton conceding less goals, but Leyton Orient do have the second-best attacking record behind Cardiff.

Leyton Orient League One form:

LWDWDL

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

DWLLDL

Bradford City League One form:

DLDWWW

Bradford City form (all competitions):

LDWLWW

Team News

© Imago

Leyton Orient have two of the most prolific goalscorers in the division in Aaron Connolly and Dominic Ballard, but the former is currently out injured and will be a huge miss.

Connolly was named League One Player of the Month for November after making five goal contributions in four games, but he is now sidelined for the foreseeable future with a quad injury and the O's are yet to win a match without him.

Ballard has continued to impress, producing four goal contributions in his last four league games, and he will lead the line against Bradford with support from Ollie O'Neill and Sonny Perkins.

Bradford are not expected to make many changes from the team that beat Reading, with Alexander confirming that both Antoni Sarcevic and Stephen Humphrys should be available despite suffering knocks.

Veteran striker Andy Cook could return to the matchday squad after missing their last three games through illness, while Bobby Pointon should replace Tyreik Wright in the starting lineup after scoring off the bench against the Royals.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Beckles, Happe, Simpson; Craig, Moorhouse, Bakinson, Adaramola; Perkins, Ballard, O'Neill

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Baldwin, Kelly, Wright; Halliday, Power, Metcalfe, Touray; Sarcevic, Pointon; Humphrys

We say: Leyton Orient 1-2 Bradford City

Bradford are the in-form team and we are backing them to triumph over a Leyton Orient side that are badly missing one of their key players.

