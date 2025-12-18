Preview: Stevenage vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 18 Dec 2025 17:46 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 17:48

Stevenage will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since October when they welcome Burton Albion to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit fifth in the table, just seven points behind league leaders Cardiff City, while the visitors are 17th and only one point above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Stevenage picked up an important 3-1 victory over fellow promotion chasers Stockport County last weekend, with Chem Campbell, Jamie Reid and Louis Thompson all finding the back of the net.

The win saw them move two points clear of Stockport in the playoffs with a game in hand and manager Alex Revell will be hoping it can spark a major upturn in form.

The Boro started the season in excellent form, winning eight of their first 10 league games, but things went downhill after a 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City as Stevenage managed just one victory in seven before their trip to Stockport.

Revell felt his side were back to their best last weekend and they will be keen to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash with Burton.

Stevenage have an excellent record at home so far this season, having suffered just one defeat, and they also boast the strongest defence in the league.

© Imago

Although Burton are at the opposite end of the table to Stevenage, Gary Bowyer's side can take heart from the fact that they have not lost at the Lamex Stadium since 2014.

The Brewers have also been in much better form away from home this season, with only Cardiff, Stockport, Stevenage, Luton Town and Wimbledon picking up more points on the road.

A Burton side depleted by injury and illness drew 0-0 with Wycombe Wanderers last weekend and Bowyer was delighted with his side's performance.

However, they have really struggled in front of goal this season, with only rock bottom Port Vale scoring less, and Burton have not found the back of the net in their last three league games.

Stevenage League One form:

LDWDLW

Stevenage form (all competitions):

DWDLLW

Burton Albion League One form:

DWWLLD

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

LWLLWD

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Stevenage are unlikely to make any changes after the impressive win over Stockport, with Reid set to lead the line ahead of Jake Young and Jovan Malcolm.

Defender Charlie Goode will come back into the squad after missing the Stockport game through suspension, but Carl Piergianni and Dan Sweeney are expected to continue their partnership at the back.

Campbell and Phoenix Patterson should start out wide, while Thompson, Daniel Phillips and Jordan Houghton will keep their places in midfield.

Burton are set to welcome back George Evans and Dylan Williams after they missed the Wycombe game through illness, but a number of key players remain sidelined with injuries.

The likes of captain Udoka Godwin-Malife, Sebastian Revan and Charlie Webster are all out of action, while Fabio Tavares is set to be sidelined for a month after undergoing an eye operation.

Toby Sibbick will also be missing as he joins up with Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations and Jack Armer could move into the back three alongside Terence Vancooten and Alex Hartridge as a result.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Sweeney, Piergianni, Freestone; Houghton; Campbell, Phillips, Thompson, Patterson; Reid

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Armer, Vancooten, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Evans, Larsson, Chauke, Taroni; Shade, Beesley

We say: Stevenage 1-0 Burton Albion

Stevenage will be buoyed by their impressive win over Stockport last week and their excellent defensive record means we are backing them to beat Burton.

