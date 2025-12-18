Villarreal vs. Barcelona: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 17:27 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 17:29

Barcelona will be aiming to record their seventh straight win in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Villarreal are third, eight points off the summit with two games in hand.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Villarreal vs. Barcelona kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3.15pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Villarreal vs. Barcelona being played?

Barcelona will make the trip to Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica stadium on Sunday.

The corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 5-1 success for Barcelona, but Villarreal then gained revenge by winning the reverse game 3-2.

Barcelona's last four La Liga defeats to Villarreal have actually all come at home, last losing to the Yellow Submarine on their own patch in October 2007.

How to watch Villarreal vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Villarreal vs. Barcelona: What's the story?

It is almost 20 years since Barcelona lost a league match away to Villarreal, which is staggering considering how much the Yellow Submarine have improved in recent years.

Villarreal have actually won two of the last three league meetings between the two sides, but those successes came away from home.

Marcelino's side have had a wobble ahead of this match, losing to Copenhagen in the Champions League and Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey, but they have won their last six in La Liga to move into title contention heading towards the end of 2025.

Villarreal are only eight points off leaders Barcelona with two games in hand, so a win in this match would send out a huge statement.

Flick's team are in strong form themselves, though, winning their last six in all competitions, while they have been victorious in each of their last seven league fixtures.

Another victory over Villarreal on Sunday would send out a title message.