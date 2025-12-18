Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Villarreal: Dani Olmo, Ronald Araujo, Gavi updates

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 10:47 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 10:48

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants are currently four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, and they will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 success over Guadalajara in the last-32 stage of the Copa del Rey.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Villarreal, who are third in Spain's top flight, eight points behind their opponents here.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Espanyol)

Olmo suffered a shoulder injury during the recent clash with Atletico Madrid, and the Spain international will not be back on the field until January.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Personal

Possible return date: Unknown

Araujo, who has missed Barcelona's last six matches, is taking a period of absence to prioritise his mental health, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the centre-back could return.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.