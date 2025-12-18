Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Casemiro updates

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 10:25 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 10:33

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Villa Park on Sunday afternoon to tackle Aston Villa.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and they will enter the match off the back of a 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Villa, who are third in the division on 33 points.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: December 21 (vs. Aston Villa)

De Ligt has missed Man United's last three matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international remains a major doubt for the contest at Villa Park.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 21 (vs. Aston Villa)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back needs to be assessed ahead of this match.

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mbeumo is currently with the Cameroon squad preparing for the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, and the forward will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Amad is currently with the Ivory Coast squad preparing for the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, and the wing-back will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad preparing for the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, and the defender will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Status: Out

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Newcastle United)

Casemiro will be suspended for the clash with Villa following a milestone booking against Bournemouth at Old Trafford last time out.