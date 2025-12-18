Burnley transfer news: Clarets defender 'attracting interest' from Championship clubs ahead of January window

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 14:38

Burnley defender Bashir Humphreys is reportedly wanted on a loan deal by Hull City during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old sat in the medical room last weekend as the Clarets suffered another Premier League defeat.

Fulham were the latest side to take advantage of Burnley, with Harry Wilson the star of the show for the visiting Cottagers.

After an alarming slide in form, Scott Parker's troops find themselves second bottom of the Premier League standings, six points from safety.

Burnley will be looking to record their first top-flight win since October when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago / Action Plus Lee Durkin

Burnley defender wanted by Hull in January?

According to Football League World, a Burnley defender could be making the drop down to the Championship during the January window.

The report states that second-tier outfit Hull are considering a swoop for Clarets youngster Humphreys in the New Year.

As well as the Humberside club, it is understood that a host of other unnamed EFL clubs are keen on the 22-year-old.

The defender has struggled to make an impact at Turf Moor this season, limited to just the single Premier League appearance by injury problems and competition in the squad.

That being said, Humphreys was a key part of Burnley's promotion-winning campaign last season, featuring in 25 Championship contests.

© Imago / Focus Images

Hull's Premier League push

Heading towards the halfway point of the Championship campaign, Hull are in the mix to grab a top-six berth.

The Tigers are currently occupying sixth spot in the second-tier rankings, keeping the likes of Bristol City and Leicester City at bay.

Often struggling with a leaky defence this term, Hull could benefit from the mid-season arrival of Burnley's Humphreys.