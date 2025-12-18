Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats youngster wanted by Bundesliga club ahead of January window?

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 14:14

Wolfsburg are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland youngster Jenson Seelt on a permanent deal in January.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at the Bundesliga outfit from the Black Cats, who are enjoying an excellent return to the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris's men made more positive memories last weekend, when they secured a narrow derby win over Newcastle United.

Brought to the North-East to bag goals for the Magpies, Nick Woltemade was at the assistance of the Mackems, heading past his own goalkeeper.

After a sensational opening to the campaign, Sunderland have firmly distanced themselves from talk of a potential relegation battle.

Sunderland youngster wanted in Germany?

According to German outlet Kicker, Sunderland could be set to wave goodbye to a young defender in the January window.

The report claims that Wolfsburg are extremely keen on signing current loanee Seelt on a permanent deal in the New Year.

It is understood that the Bundesliga outfit have arranged a purchase option of £13.2m with Sunderland, although the German club want to bring that figure down.

Daniel Bauer's men are not the only potential suitors, with a host of clubs in La Liga supposedly interested in Seelt.

A key part of the plans at Volkswagen Arena, the centre-back is said to be open to extending his stay at Wolfsburg.

Stop-start Sunderland career

Signing from PSV Eindhoven for around £1.7m in the summer of 2023, Seelt was tipped to blossom into a first-team star at Sunderland.

However, the 22-year-old's Stadium of Light spell has been hindered by a number of major injuries so far.

Seelt started the Black Cats' Premier League opener versus West Ham United in August but was later loaned out to Wolfsburg before the end of the summer window.