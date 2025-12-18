Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: Blues bidding to extend 92-year streak, inflict Eddie Howe first in Premier League game

By Darren Plant | 18 Dec 2025 13:54

Chelsea will be bidding to extend a 92-year streak when they face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into the Premier League fixture at St James' Park sitting in fourth position in the Premier League table, six points ahead of their hosts.

However, things are far from ideal at Stamford Bridge with Enzo Maresca being linked with a move to Manchester City if Pep Guardiola leaves at the end of the season.

On the pitch, though, the Italian remains focused on trying to keep Chelsea in some sort of title contention with games against the Magpies and third-placed Aston Villa to come.

Ahead of the trip to Tyneside where Chelsea possess a poor recent record, there is an opportunity to extend a streak that has been in place since 1933.

What streak can Chelsea extend against Newcastle?

In the last match between these two teams, Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat at St James' Park, not helped by Nicolas Jackson's first-half red card.

Should Chelsea fail to score on Saturday, it would represent the first time in 92 years that they have not netted in successive league matches against Newcastle.

Furthermore, Newcastle have won the last four head-to-heads at St James' Park in all competitions, including the most recent three in the Premier League.

The last time that they achieved four consecutive home victories over Chelsea in the Premier League came between 1994 and 1998.

Nevertheless, Chelsea will be encouraged by Newcastle having conceded in each of their last nine top-flight fixtures. They have never reached 10 Premier League games under Eddie Howe without a clean sheet.

While Chelsea make the long trip North having kept five shutouts in seven matches, Newcastle have scored exactly two times in their last five home Premier League games.

Newcastle, Chelsea fixture holds Premier League record

This will be the 61st Premier League fixture between these two teams, with 37 of the previous 60 having been won by the home team.

Throughout Premier League history, it is the most home victories of any fixture.

Since 2016, there has only been one league draw, that being the 1-1 stalemate at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.