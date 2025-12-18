Everton vs. Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus's record against the Toffees gives Mikel Arteta major dilemma

By Ben Knapton | 18 Dec 2025 13:49 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 13:50

Potentially in line for a belated Premier League start against one of his favourite opponents, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus seeks to haunt Everton once again during Saturday's top-flight showdown at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Brazil international has only made two appearances off the bench since battling back from an ACL injury, but in those pair of cameos, he has undoubtedly presented more of a threat than the struggling Viktor Gyokeres.

Jesus made his comeback in the Champions League win over Club Brugge and looked like he had never left, firing a few shots and even hitting the bar at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

After another underwhelming Gyokeres display against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jesus was again brought off the bench by Mikel Arteta and forced the decisive moment in injury time, tussling with Yerson Mosquera to meet Bukayo Saka's delivery before the former nodded the ball into his own net.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Jesus's record against Everton for Arsenal and Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus record vs. Everton

Played: 13

Won: 11

Drawn: 2

Lost: 0

Goals: 8

Assists: 1

With a total of eight goals to show from 13 matches against Everton in all competitions, the Toffees represent Jesus's joint-favourite opponent in English football in terms of pure goals, having also struck eight times versus Watford, although he has four assists against the Hornets compared to just the one against Everton.

Six of Jesus's strikes against Watford have come in the Premier League, but the attacker has netted all eight of his goals versus Everton in the top flight, blanking in a 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win in 2021.

Jesus could not directly contribute to the cause in his debut against Everton, which was a 1-1 home draw in August 2017, but he found the back of the net at Goodison Park when Man City won 3-1 on the Toffees' turf later that year.

That game marked the first of five consecutive matches where Jesus would breach the Everton backline, scoring three goals against them in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns - braces at the Etihad and one on each occasion at Goodison Park.

© Reuters

Jesus's scoring record against Everton came to an end in the 2020-21 campaign, although he still set up Bernardo Silva's goal in a 3-1 win before netting City's second in a 5-0 drubbing of the Toffees on the final day of the season.

The Brazilian played just 13 minutes against Everton during his final season in sky blue - coming on as a late substitute at Goodison Park - while he was unavailable to face the Toffees during his Arsenal debut campaign on account of his knee problems.

Due to nationwide postponements after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there were only four weeks between Arsenal and Everton's two meetings in the 2022-23 season, forcing Jesus to take a backseat role during the latter stages of his recovery.

In addition, the Brazil international was overlooked for a starting role in Arsenal's first meeting with Everton in the 2023-24 season, where Eddie Nketiah led the line and Leandro Trossard was the hero of the hour with the only goal of the contest.

However, having come off the bench at Goodison Park on that day, while missing the 1-0 defeat in February 2023 due to injury, Jesus is yet to be on the losing side against the Merseyside outfit, earning 11 victories and two draws - most recently the goalless stalemate in December 2024 - from his 13 contests.