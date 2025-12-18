Arsenal lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Mikel Arteta makes three changes

By Ben Knapton | 18 Dec 2025 11:32 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 11:32

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will likely make one enforced change and two tactical tweaks for Saturday's Premier League battle with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Gunners lost Ben White to a hamstring injury during the first half of their 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, one that is expected to keep the defender on the sidelines for the next four weeks at least.

Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee) and Max Dowman (ankle) are also out of contention for Arsenal, but in far brighter news, Riccardo Calafiori has served his one-match suspension for accumulated yellows.

The Italian is a guaranteed starter on Saturday, so the remainder of Arsenal's backline should all shift over one place to the right - Jurrien Timber to right-back, William Saliba to right centre-back and Piero Hincapie to left centre-back.

Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice will be good to go again after a week's rest, but Eberechi Eze failed to cut the mustard against Wolves, so captain Martin Odegaard will surely return on Saturday.

Likewise, Gabriel Martinelli wasted two golden chances last weekend, and the Brazilian's spot is under threat from Leandro Trossard, who scored at Goodison Park in both 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The Belgian should line up in support of Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka on Merseyside, but it would not be a shock to see Gabriel Jesus start against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup next week.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

