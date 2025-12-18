Everton lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye blows

By Ben Knapton | 18 Dec 2025 11:24 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 11:34

Everton head coach David Moyes could be facing a potential attacking crisis in Saturday's Premier League showdown with leaders Arsenal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees are guaranteed to be without Iliman Ndiaye, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal, and most likely Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who hurt his hamstring in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Chelsea.

Jack Grealish was also unable to complete the full 90 in the same game due to tightness in the same area, but there is hope that the Manchester City loanee's withdrawal was only precautionary.

As a result, Grealish should be given the all-clear to take his place in attack alongside Thierno Barry, while Carlos Alcaraz is the obvious candidate to fill in for Dewsbury-Hall.

Both Tyler Dibling and Dwight McNeil could fill in for Ndiaye, but while the latter has experience on his side, Dibling is more in favour with Moyes; the ex-Southampton youngster was selected to replace Grealish in the dying embers last weekend.

Idrissa Gueye is also away at the AFCON, so Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner should act as the double pivot in front of an unchanged backline.

Jarrad Branthwaite is still missing with a thigh injury, so Michael Keane and James Tarkowski will endeavour to keep Viktor Gyokeres in check.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish; Barry

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this game