Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola’s side have ‘significant advantage’ in race to sign Roma, Monaco-linked attacker

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 13:48

Manchester City have entered the race for a highly-rated 18-year-old attacker wanted by several clubs across Europe, according to a report.

The Citizens are currently the top scorers in the Premier League this season with 38 goals from 16 games and they sit second in the table, only two points behind leaders and title rivals Arsenal.

Leading marksman Erling Haaland has scored 17 of those Premier League goals and City have been heavily reliant on the Norwegian, who has netted at least 10 more top-flight goals than in-form Phil Foden, who is next-best on the list with seven strikes.

It has been suggested that Man City will enter the January transfer market to bolster their frontline, with Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo said to be high on their list of targets.

The Citizens also appear to be eyeing up talent for the future and a young starlet from France has seemingly caught their attention.

© Imago

Man City ‘charmed’ by Troyes starlet Detourbet

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, Man City have been ‘charmed’ by teenage attacker Mathys Detourbet, with Pep Guardiola’s side believed to be the top-five European club that has expressed an interest in his services.

The report adds that City have a ‘significant advantage’ in the race to sign Detourbet from Ligue 2 outfit Troyes, who are owned by City Football Group.

Last summer, Serie A giants Roma made an offer of €8m (£7m) plus €2m (£1.8m) in bonuses for Detourbet, but this bid was turned down by Troyes.

Roma still hold an interest in the France Under-19 and Under-20 international, but the Italians and Man City face competition from several German clubs as well as Ligue 1 side Monaco.

It is claimed that Monaco have already begun discussions to sign Detourbet and are hopeful to finalise a deal quickly, but Man City’s decision to enter the race may complicate matters.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Who is in-demand striker Mathys Detourbet?

Detourbet was born in Troyes and began his career at local side ES Municipaux Troyes, before moving to the youth academy of the city's senior team.

The versatile attacker, who is comfortable operating on either flank, made his professional debut in January of this year and went on to make 14 first-team appearances during the second half of last season.

Detourbet is now an established first-team regular for Troyes and has played 16 times for the Ligue 2 leaders, starting nine of those games and chipping in with two assists.

He scored his first senior goal for Troyes in a Coupe de France fourth-round win over UF Touraine at the end of November, coming off the substitutes’ bench to net the second goal in a 2-0 away victory.

Detourbet is under contract at Troyes until 2028 and it remains unknown as to which of his interested suitors he would prefer to join, should he opt to seek pastures new in the near future.