Man City 2-0 Brentford: Should Abdukodir Khusanov have been sent off in EFL Cup clash?

Manchester City have punched their ticket to the EFL Cup semi-finals after securing a 2-0 victory over Brentford in their quarter-final clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

A sensational first-half opener from Rayan Cherki and a deflected strike after the break from Savinho helped Pep Guardiola’s men edge past a spirited Bees outfit into the final four of the competition for the first time since lifting the trophy for a fourth successive year in 2021.

However, the contest on what was a drizzly Manchester evening was not without incident, as Brentford felt that City defender Abdukodir Khusanov should have seen red prior to Cherki’s opener.

Twenty-one-year-old Uzbekistan international Khusanov was one of seven Man City players recalled to Guardiola’s lineup and was handed a start in the heart of the defence alongside Nathan Ake.

Khusanov produced an assured performance overall at the Etihad, though controversy arose on the 16-minute mark when he came rushing across to wipe out Brentford forward Kevin Schade with a last-man challenge on the edge of the area.

Brentford players surrounded around referee Sam Barrott and pleaded for Khusanov to be shown a straight red card, as they felt that the defender’s tackle denied a goalscoring opportunity, but the English official held firm and brandished only a yellow card.

"He was in on goal, he would have got a shot away, it is a goalscoring opportunity,” former Man City defender Andy Hinchcliffe said during co-commentary duties on Sky Sports.

"I can understand why Brentford are unhappy. He was in on goal and he was taken out. No covering defender was going to stop him."

Hinchcliffe later added: "It was poor defending from Khusanov. It was a clear foul, he was in on goal. For me, it should have been a red card."

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews was quizzed about the decision after the match and felt that it was one “big decision” that the officials did not get right on the night.

"A few big moments, that was one of them. I'm very quick to defend officials, I've been drawn into nothing so far this season, but it's one I feel they didn't get right,” Andrews told reporters.

"The explanation I got about the touch being taken away from goal doesn't sit right with me. He's going straight through on goal. It's a crazy tackle, he takes him out. I don't see it any other way than being a red card."

Guardiola was told about Andrews’s verdict on the controversy after the match and comically added that he will invite the Bees boss to Man City’s training ground to “discuss” the incident involving Khusanov.

"Tomorrow at the training ground, I invite him to the cafe and we will discuss," said the Catalan coach, who opted against giving his own opinion on the incident.

Taking into account Law 12 of the rulebook created by IFAB (International Football Association Board), replays show that Khusanov “denied the opposing team a goal or an obvious goalscoring opportunity” with his challenge on Schade.

Some will argue that Khusanov’s centre-back partner Ake may have got back in time to prevent Schade from taking a shot, but the Brentford forward already had a couple of yards on Ake, making a recovery challenge unlikely from the Dutchman.

Khusanov is therefore fortunate to have not received a red card and who knows whether VAR would have thought differently had the technology been in use.

There is no VAR in the EFL Cup until the semi-finals and the main reason behind this is the fact that the technology is only available at Premier League stadiums and not lower-league venues.

League One leaders Cardiff City were still in the competition for the quarter-finals and thus would not have been eligible to use VAR, with the rules ensuring a level playing field across all ties. The Bluebirds lost 3-1 at home to Chelsea on Tuesday.

The lack of VAR ultimately worked in Man City’s favour, sparing them from being reduced to 10 men at a key moment in the first half, not long before Cherki fired the hosts in front.

Man City have been drawn against EFL Cup holders Newcastle United in semi-finals, with the first leg scheduled for the week commencing January 12, 2026 and the second legs taking place in the week commencing February 2, 2026.