Preview: Lincoln City vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 18 Dec 2025 14:28 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 16:15

Lincoln City welcome League One leaders Cardiff City to the LNER Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Imps currently sit third after drawing 2-2 with Blackpool last time out, while the Bluebirds return to league action following their midweek EFL Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea.

Match preview

After finishing mid-table last season, Michael Skubala has overseen significant progress at Lincoln City, with the Imps firmly in the promotion picture heading into the festive period.

Skubala's side are enjoying their strongest run since his appointment over two years ago, sitting third in League One after 20 matches, having won 10, drawn five and lost five to give them 35 points.

Their attacking threat has been key to their success, with only four sides in the division scoring more than their 28 goals so far, underlining their ability to apply consistent pressure in the final third.

Victory on Saturday could see the Imps move into the top two and open up a significant gap over the chasing sides, further strengthening their promotion credentials.

As for Cardiff City, they have enjoyed a brilliant response to last year's relegation, with Brian Barry-Murphy guiding his new side to the top of the League One table.

The Welsh side lead the way at the top by four points after 19 matches, having a refreshed squad and approach over the summer, leading them to be the league's best side going forward.

Despite suffering defeat to Chelsea in the League Cup during the week, Cardiff can take encouragement from a competitive performance against a strong Premier League side and will now turn their focus to League One matters.

A win at Sincil Bank would represent their 14th league victory of the season and extend their advantage at the summit, as well as adding to their formidable total of 36 goals scored, the highest in League One.

Lincoln City League One form:

L W L W W D

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

W L W L W D

Cardiff City League One form:

L W W W W W

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

W L W W W L

Team News

Lincoln City came away from their draw away to Blackpool with no further injury concerns, allowing Skubala to name the same XI again.

On the receiving end of a heavy challenge against Huddersfield, striker James Collins was forced off and has not featured since - a return is not expected soon.

They will likely stick with the 5-4-1 formation that has served them well so far this season, with Sonny Bradley remaining in the back five.

As for the league leaders, Barry-Murphy may make changes after their recent cup action.

Omari Kellyman was unable to play against his parent club in their League Cup exit and should come straight back into contention.

Joel Colwill is expected to remain in midfield, but his brother Rubin Colwill will be on the sidelines for a few more months.

Gabriel Osho and Ollie Tanner will also be unavailable, but a return for Tanner is expected soon after missing the previous four months.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Towler, Reach; Hackett, McGrandles, Bayliss, Moylan; Street

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Fish, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle; Ashford, J. Colwill, Kellyman, Robinson; Salech

We say: Lincoln City 1-1 Cardiff City

Lincoln have been the surprise package of League One so far but face their toughest test so far.

With Cardiff coming off a demanding midweek fixture, we believe a competitive draw looks likely at Sincil Bank.

