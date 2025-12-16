EFL Cup
Cardiff
Dec 16, 2025 8.00pm
1
3
HT : 0 0
FT
Chelsea
  • Isaak Davies 16' yellowcard
  • Calum Chambers 27' yellowcard
  • David Turnbull 75' goal
  • yellowcard Moises Caicedo 45'
  • goal Alejandro Garnacho 57'
  • goal Pedro Neto 82'
  • goal Alejandro Garnacho 90'+3'

Cardiff City vs. Chelsea team news: Enzo Maresca makes 11 changes for EFL Cup quarter-final

By | , Last updated:

Cardiff City, Chelsea starting lineups confirmed! Under-fire Maresca makes 11 changes for EFL Cup tie
© Imago / News Images

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made 11 changes for Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final against Cardiff City.

Despite being under scrutiny for comments made at the weekend, the Italian has taken the opportunity to completely rotate his side from Saturday's win over Everton.

The only surprise is that Estevao Willian does not featured in the squad having only made one substitute appearance over the last two games.

Moises Caicedo, after serving a three-game ban, partners Andrey Santos in central midfield, while Marc Guiu leads the line.

Jorrel Hato makes his first appearance since November 5 with Marc Cucurella suspended for this fixture, and Josh Acheampong lines up on the opposite flank at right-back.

There are also rare sightings of Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte in the final third. Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is back between the sticks for the first time since the previous round at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rather than include some academy players on the substitutes' bench, Maresca has gone as strong as possible.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Cardiff City make five changes for Chelsea tie

Meanwhile, Cardiff City head coach Brian Barry-Murphy has opted to make five alterations to his starting lineup.

One of them was enforced with Chelsea loanee Omari Kellyman being prevented from facing his parent club.

Perry Ng, Dylan Lawlor, David Turnbull, Joel Colwill and Callum Robinson are the players to come into the team.

Cardiff City XI: Trott; Ng, Lawlor, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, Turnbull Colwill, Ashford, Robinson, Davies

Subs: Turner, Giles, Fish, Mafico, Robertson, Donczew, Nyakuhwa, Willock, Salech

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Hato, Andrey Santos, Caicedo, George, Buonanotte, Gittens, Guiu

Subs: Sanchez, Gusto, James, Chalobah, Fofana, Fernandez, Garnacho, Neto, Joao Pedro

