Aston Villa vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 17:09 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 17:11

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Villa Park on Sunday afternoon to tackle Aston Villa.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Villa are third in the division on 33 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 4.30pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Man United being played?

The match will take place at Villa's home stadium, Villa Park.

Villa have incredibly won just one of their last 26 Premier League home fixtures against Man United, suffering 16 defeats in the process.

The corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a goalless draw, with Villa's last home success over Man United coming in November 2022.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Villa Park will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 4.30pm.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app. Meanwhile, highlights of all of the weekend's Premier League matches will be available on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Aston Villa vs. Man United: What's the story?

Villa Park has been a happy hunting ground for Man United down the years, and it would certainly be fair to say it has been one of their favourite stadiums.

Sixteen wins from their last 26 away Premier League matches against Villa is incredible, while 18 of their 41 Premier League victories over Villa have come away from home.

Man United will enter this match off the back of an incredible 4-4 draw against Bournemouth, with the result keeping them in a decent position when it comes to challenging for a Champions League spot in the second half of the season.

Villa had a poor start to the campaign, which led to questions on Unai Emery's future, but the Spaniard has firmly turned the season around.

The hosts have incredibly won their last nine matches in all competitions, including their last six in the Premier League to rise into third, three points off the leaders Arsenal.