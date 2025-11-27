Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 27 Nov 2025 15:39 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 18:04

Wigan Athletic will look to extend their unbeaten run to five League One matches when they welcome high-flying Stevenage to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Latics are enjoying a good run but currently sit 15th, while a win for Boro could take them four points clear at the top of the table.

Match preview

Ryan Lowe's Wigan are five points clear of the relegation zone after winning five, drawing six and losing five of their 16 League One matches.

Inconsistent form has seen the Latics move up and down the table throughout the campaign, but a run of five games without losing has steadied the ship in recent weeks.

A postponement of their home encounter against Reading means this will be just the third league game of the month.

Last time out, 18-year-old Harrison Bettoni scored a double off the bench away to Wimbledon, ending a run of four consecutive draws in all competitions, with two of those eventually being settled on penalties.

Although Wigan are currently sitting towards the bottom end of the table, a sixth league win of the season would send them into the top half of the division and strengthen their upward momentum.

© Imago

As for Stevenage, the side from Hertfordshire have been the surprise package of the League One season so far, with Alex Revell's side currently top.

So far, after playing 15, Boro have won nine, drawn three and lost three and have games in hand on all but two sides in the division.

Their brilliant start to the season can be put down to the solid defensive unit Revell has built, with Stevenage conceding just 11 goals, the best record by far in the third tier.

However, Boro have won only once in their last five league outings and will be eager to rediscover their early-season rhythm.

A tenth league win of the season could send them four points clear of Cardiff City, who currently sit second, providing a strong platform heading into a busy winter period.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

D L W D D W

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

W D D D D W

Stevenage League One form:

W L D L D W

Stevenage form (all competitions):

W D L L D W

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Wigan Athletic have seemingly come away from their latest win with no further injuries.

Dara Costelloe returned to the starting XI following a red card against Port Vale, but was replaced by Bettoni, whose brace off the bench may earn him a second league start of the season.

Tyrese Francois made his comeback from a calf issue in the last game, though Baba Adeeko is still expected to miss out.

Joseph Hungbo was the resident left wing-back for Lowe's side, but a hamstring injury will keep him out until 2026, so Raphael Borges Rodrigues will continue to fill in for him.

Stevenage also reported no fresh injury concerns but continue to be without several first-team players.

Jake Young and Tyreece Simpson remain unavailable to Revell, but Louis Thompson could push for his first start since his injury after a couple of appearances on the bench.

Carl Piergianni celebrated his 100th League One appearance for Stevenage with a fifth yellow card of the season which meant he missed the trip to Peterborough through suspension, but the captain will be back for Saturday's contest.

Jordan Houghton was forced off after 25 minutes against Doncaster and was not in the matchday squad at all last time; he is expected to miss this one as well.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Kerr, Fox; Murray, Weir, Wright, Francois, Borges Rodrigues; Mullin, Bettoni

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Goode, Piergianni, Butler; Thompson, White; J. Roberts, Kemp, Campbell; Reid

We say: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Stevenage

Stevenage arrive as league leaders with the chance to extend their lead at the League One summit, and their outstanding defensive record should serve them well.

With more attacking firepower and the division's strongest backline, we believe Boro are well-placed to take all three points on Saturday.

