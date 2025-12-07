Preview: Stevenage vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 07 Dec 2025 11:24 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 20:11

Stevenage are set to welcome Cardiff City to the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday in a huge top-of-the-table League One clash.

The hosts currently sit third, but have only won one of their last six league games, while the visitors are top and have picked up big victories in their last three.

Match preview

Stevenage have been one of League One's surprise packages this season, with Alex Revell's side picking up eight wins in their first 10 games to move into promotion contention.

However, their form has suffered a major dip since a 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City in October, with Stevenage drawing against Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic and losing to Reading.

Despite their recent struggles, Boro remain just four points off top-of-the-table Cardiff with a game in hand and boast the most miserly defence in the league, having only conceded 11 goals in 16 games.

Stevenage have also not been beaten at home in the league so far this season, picking up five wins and two draws, but it is their attack which has become an issue in recent weeks.

Boro have only scored 19 league goals this season, a figure matched by Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle, who are both in the relegation zone, and they have only found the back of the net once in their last four league games.

© Imago

Cardiff, meanwhile, have scored three goals in each of their last three league games as they picked up wins over Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Huddersfield Town.

As a result, they have the best attack in the league with 31 goals in 17 games, while striker Yousef Salech is the leading goalscorer with nine strikes and full-back Ronan Kpakio has the joint-most assists with six.

Brian Barry-Murphy's side also have the joint-best away record in the league and will be hoping to extend their lead at the top with a win over Stevenage.

The Bluebirds come into Tuesday's clash after beating Huddersfield 3-2 on Saturday, with Salech the star of the show as he scored a brace and assisted Isaak Davies.

Stevenage League One form:

LDLDWD

Stevenage form (all competitions):

LLDWDL

Cardiff City League One form:

WLLWWW

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

LWWWLW

Team News

© Imago

Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni could return to the starting lineup after not featuring in their last two league games, while midfielder Jordan Houghton is expected to miss the game after picking up an injury against Doncaster Rovers last month.

Striker Jake Young could be involved after he returned from injury to feature in Stevenage's EFL Trophy defeat to Walsall, but fellow forward Tyreece Simpson is out for the rest of the year after rupturing his Achilles in pre-season.

Jamie Reid, Boro's top scorer, and Gassan Ahadme are expected to lead the line against Cardiff as a result, and Dan Kemp, Daniel Phillips and Harvey White are set to start in midfield.

Cardiff are missing the likes of defender Gabriel Osho, winger Ollie Tanner and midfielders Rubin Colwill and Eli King through injury and will be hoping Salech can continue his excellent form up front.

Omari Kellyman and Callum Robinson are competing for the No.10 role in Colwill's absence and it is the latter who is expected to get the nod against Stevenage, while Davies could replace Chris Willock out wide after coming off the bench to score against Huddersfield.

Ryan Wintle and David Turnbull are set to continue in midfield, despite competition from Alex Robertson.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wilding, Goode, Sweeney, Piergianni, Butler; Kemp, Phillips; White; Reid, Ahadme

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan; Wintle, Turnbull; Ashford, Robinson, Davies; Salech

We say: Stevenage 1-2 Cardiff City

In a battle between League One's best defence and strongest attack, we are backing Cardiff to prevail as the visitors are simply in much better form than Stevenage.

