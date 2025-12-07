Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 07 Dec 2025 17:05 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 19:35

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to record a second consecutive victory when they play host to Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the visitors will attempt to return to winning ways after failing to take anything from Saturday's away game against Southampton.

Match preview

QPR are currently enjoying a promising spell of form, having taken maximum points from three of their last four matches.

The R's recorded narrow wins over Hull City and Blackburn Rovers before they were beaten 3-1 by Norwich City in their most recent away outing.

They came out on the right side of a 3-1 scoreline in Saturday's home clash against West Bromwich Albion, thanks to Jonathan Varane's opener and Rumarn Burrell's second-half brace.

As a result of their fine form, QPR are sitting in 10th spot and just two points adrift of the top six in the Championship table.

With the R's eyeing three more points on Tuesday, they may be able to take confidence from the fact that they have won two of their previous three home games against Birmingham, including a 2-1 success in their most recent home encounter in March 2024.

Birmingham are sitting two points above QPR on goal difference, but their mood will not be as positive following Saturday's defeat to Southampton at St Mary's.

Blues conceded two first-half goals before Demarai Gray reduced the deficit inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half, only for Adam Armstrong to restore Southampton's two-goal advantage.

As a result, Chris Davies 's side slumped to a 3-1 defeat that extends their winless away run to four matches (D1, L3).

Birmingham will now head to West London with the aim of recording their first away win since beating Preston North End 1-0 on October 1.

They will also be desperate to strike first at Loftus Road, having scored the opening goal in just one of their 10 road trips in the Championship this season.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

L D W W L W

Birmingham City Championship form:

W L W D W L

Team News

The home side are still expected to be without the services of Ziyad Larkeche, Sam Field, Harvey Vale and Rayan Kolli.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer is in contention for Tuesday’s fixture after missing the last two games through injury.

Attacker Ilias Chair will have to be assessed by the club’s medical staff after he was withdrawn in the closing stages of the first half against West Brom.

As for the visitors, they will travel to the capital without Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird, Willum Thor Willumsson and Scott Wright.

Jack Robinson will come into the side if Alex Cochrane is unable to recover from the issue that forced him off against Southampton.

Demarai Gray will be looking to continue his impressive form, having scored four goals in his last six club appearances.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Mengue, Dunne, Cook, Norrington-Davies; Varane, Madsen; Kone, Saito, Chair; Burrell

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Iwata, Neumann, Klarer, Robinson; Doyle, Paik; Roberts, Stansfield, Gray; Ducksch

We say: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Birmingham City

QPR have taken maximum points from their last two games at Loftus Road, and we think they will enjoy more home success against a Birmingham side that have lost three of their previous four away matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.