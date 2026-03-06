Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 06 Mar 2026 12:03

Middlesbrough make the trip to face Queens Park Rangers on Sunday looking to strengthen their hold of second place in the Championship table.

At a time when Boro are attempting to win promotion to the Premier League, the Hoops are down in 15th spot and merely playing for pride.

Match preview

After a three-game streak without a win, Middlesbrough's trip to Birmingham City arguably represented their most important match of the season.

Despite making slow starts to both halves, Kim Hellberg's team delivered at St Andrew's, with two of the goals coming from the unlikely source of left-back Matt Targett.

Nevertheless, Boro were good value for their ninth away win in 18 away fixtures, giving them the best points return (31) on their travels in the division.

If Ipswich Town beat Leicester City on Saturday, Boro will drop down to third on goal difference, a consequence of being out-scored by the Tractor Boys over the course of the season.

That said, Hellberg will remain focused on what Boro can control. This remains a team that has accumulated 20 points from their last nine Championship games, albeit keeping just three clean sheets.

As for QPR, there is a growing argument that Julien Stephan is fighting to keep his job at Loftus Road for next season.

Although there have been encouraging moments across 2025-26, QPR are now 10 points adrift of the playoffs and 13 above the relegation zone.

While the Hoops recently earned a surprise 3-1 win at promotion-chasing Hull City, defeats have been suffered against Blackburn Rovers, Southampton and Sheffield United.

Ten goals were conceded during that triple-header, while the West Londoners head into this fixture having lost four of their last six home encounters.

Only three teams have shipped more goals in Championship home fixtures (26) than QPR.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

W D L W L L

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W W L D D W

Team News

Having been unable to face his parent club last time out, Sheffield United loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies will return for QPR at left-back.

Isaac Hayden could get the nod over Jonathan Varane, but Jake Clarke-Salter may keep his spot in the middle of the backline.

Ilias Chair and Nicolas Madsen are both fitness doubts ahead of this contest. Amadou Mbengue could potentially be recalled, but he is one caution away from a two-match ban.

Barring any fitness issues, Hellberg could plausibly stick with the Middlesbrough XI that impressed at Birmingham.

If an alteration is made, Morgan Whittaker may get the nod over David Strelec, but the likes of Alfie Jones and Leo Castledine are still out injured.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Edwards, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Norrington-Davies; Vale, Morgan, Hayden, Saito; Bennie, Kone

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Targett; McGree; Strelec, Conway

We say: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Middlesbrough

Having conceded seven goals across two games, QPR will not be relishing the challenge of hosting Boro. Although we do not expect the visitors to be as clinical as they were against Birmingham, Hellberg's team should still be able to battle their way to victory.

