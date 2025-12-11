Preview: Stockport County vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Dec 2025 23:50 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 07:38

Edgeley Park will be the backdrop for a key clash in League One's race for promotion on Saturday, when Stockport County face off against Stevenage.

The Hatters are looking for back-to-back wins this weekend, while the Boro are hoping for a first victory in four games.

Match preview

Stockport missed out on ascension in 2024-25 despite putting up an impressive 87 points, but they have not let that disappointment damage their drive to reach the Championship.

Dave Challinor's side are currently fourth in the table, and their total of 32 points has them just two points short of second-placed Bradford City ahead of this showdown.

That being said, while the Hatters have been one of the strongest teams in the division this season, it would be fair to say that the promotion hopefuls have stumbled in recent weeks after winning just one of their last four third-tier outings (two losses, one draw).

Stockport's sole triumph in that stretch was also their most recent encounter, which saw them take all three points on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers thanks to two goals in seven minutes from Ben Osborn and Kyle Wootton.

While that win may give some fans confidence, others will still approach this match with caution given that the hosts have not won any of their last four contests at Edgeley Park outright, losing two and drawing two, only getting the better of Wigan Athletic on penalties in the EFL Trophy on November 11.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Stevenage made a flying start to the campaign and found themselves comfortably competing at the top end of League One early on, but their form has taken a turn for the worse, and they will be desperate to get back on track.

Earlier this week, Alex Revell's men followed up their 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat against Walsall by losing 1-0 to Cardiff City on their own turf in the third tier, meaning that they have now won just one of their last eight games overall.

That latest disappointment has left the Boro sixth in the table with 31 points, a mere three above seventh-placed Luton Town, and the boss will be thankful that his team's eight-superior goal-difference should keep them in the playoff spots even if the Londoners close the gap.

Hoping to find some stability, the visitors could take heart from the fact that their travelling record of two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six most recent away games is marginally better than their general form.

It would take a major turnaround for Stevenage to secure a victory on Saturday, but considering that they have only conceded more than once on one occasion during their last eight matches, the Boro may be able to lean on their defensive strength to walk away with a point.

Stockport County League One form:

W

W

L

L

D

W

Stockport County form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

L

W

Stevenage League One form:

D

L

D

W

D

L

Stevenage form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Stockport are a little lighter than ideal in midfield as Oliver Norwood is set to be sidelined once again, Lewis Bate works his way back from a knee injury, and Everton loanee Tyler Onyango is a doubt.

With that in mind, Ben Osborn and Odin Bailey look likely to start in the centre of the park, with Jack Diamond and Malik Mothersille supporting striker Kyle Wootton ahead of them.

Elsewhere, the Hatters could be without centre-back Callum Connolly, who is a doubt, and Arttu Hoskonen, who is getting closer to a return after missing the entire season so far.

If neither are ready, then Joseph Olowu, Ethan Pye and Brad Hills should continue in defence, as long as the latter has recovered from the issue that saw him substituted against Doncaster.

As for Stevenage, Charlie Goode is suspended after picking up another yellow card against Cardiff, so expect to see Dan Sweeney partner Carl Piergianni at the heart of defence on Saturday.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Tyreece Simpson has been out of action since the summer, though Jamie Reid should be on hand to start, backed up by Beryly Lubala and Saxon Earley.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchcliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; Gardner, Osborn, Bailey, Edun; Diamond, Mothersille; Wootton

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Sweeney, Piergianni, Freestone; Houghton, Doherty; Lubala, Thompson, Earley; Reid

We say: Stockport County 2-1 Stevenage

Stockport will be desperate to put pressure on the top two this weekend, and despite their mixed form of late, they could earn an important win at Edgeley Park.

Stevenage are known for the strength of their defence, but while the game is likely to be a close affair, they may not be able to hold out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.