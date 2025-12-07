Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 14:44 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 16:13

Relegation-threatened Doncaster Rovers will aim to get the better of promotion hopefuls Stockport County when they host them at Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday in League One.

Having beaten Peterborough United 2-1 on November 29, 18th-placed Rovers have 22 points, but the fifth-placed visitors have 29 points following their 1-1 draw with Barnsley last Saturday.

Match preview

Doncaster Rovers were strong at both ends of the pitch against Peterborough, creating four big chances while preventing their opponents from creating any of their own.

The club's most recent clashes were 2-1 and 5-1 victories against Chesterfield Town in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy respectively, extending their winning streak to three matches.

In those fixtures, Grant McCann's side scored nine goals, as many as they had managed in their prior seven in all competitions.

The Red and White Army are are unbeaten in four games, though they kept just one clean sheet in that time, and they kept their opponents at bay once in their past 11 outings.

McCann will hope for a fourth consecutive triumph at home when his side take on the visitors, but a win would only be their second in six league contests at Eco-Power Stadium.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Stockport created few meaningful opportunities after they took a 27th-minute lead against Barnsley, with the club generating just 0.07 xG, producing two shots and failing to register an attempt on target in the second half.

Dave Challinor will be alarmed that his players have only netted once in their last three matches in League One, as well as three times in their last six in all competitions, while also failing to score on three occasions.

The visitors managed to get the better of Doncaster Rovers twice in League Two in 2023-24, while they are undefeated against their hosts in three games.

Stockport are looking for their first success in the third tier in four matches - they lost twice - and a victory would be their third in seven fixtures, though a loss would be their fourth in that time.

The Hatters' form on their travels has been positive, with the club claiming wins in five of their seven most recent away trips.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

L

D

L

L

D

W

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

W

W

Stockport County League One form:

W

W

W

L

L

D

Stockport County form (all competitions):

L

W

L

D

W

L

Team News

© Imago

Wide attacker Jordan Gibson scored twice for Doncaster Rovers last time out in the league, and he will be keen to impress once more.

The attacker may be selected on the left of centre-forward Billy Sharp, though he has failed to net in five of his past seven matches, and he could be taken off for Brandon Hanlan.

Stockport County have been dealing with injuries to key personnel all season, but many of their stars are on the road to recovery, including midfielders Lewis Bate and Oliver Norwood.

Though Tuesday's match might come too soon for the pair, Ben Osborn is available for selection, and he could be joined by Owen Moxon in the middle of the pitch.

Kyle Wooton is a likely inclusion as a striker, while Callum Connolly is a candidate to start in the middle of a back three.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, O'Riordan, McGrath, Maxwell; Bailey, Broadbent, Clifton; Molyneux, Sharp, Gibson

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Connolly, Pye; Fevrier, Osborn, Moxon, Dodgson; Lowe, Andresson; Wootton

We say: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Stockport County

Stockport County's form of late has been troubling, while their opponents have experienced somewhat of a resurgence.

It should be noted that Doncaster have frequently failed to win at home in League One, so pehaps both teams will have to settle for a point.

