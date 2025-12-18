Preview: Levante vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 19:08 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 19:47

Real Sociedad will be aiming to avoid a fourth straight defeat in La Liga when they continue their campaign away to a struggling Levante outfit on Saturday afternoon.

The away side are 15th in the La Liga table, one point above the relegation zone, while their hosts are bottom of the division, having only collected nine points from their opening 15 matches.

Match preview

Levante have a record of two wins, three draws and 10 defeats from their 15 league matches this season, with nine points leaving them bottom of the division, six points from Valencia in 17th.

The Frogs will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey, while they have lost each of their last five in La Liga to Celta Vigo, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a struggle for the promoted outfit, who are currently under the leadership of caretaker head coach Alvaro del Moral, with Levante sacking Julian Calero as manager at the end of last month.

The Frogs have actually scored 16 times in La Liga this season, but they have the second-worst defensive record with 28, and that has been the route of their issues in 2025-26.

Levante actually beat Real Sociedad 2-1 when the two sides last locked horns in May 2022, and they are unbeaten on home soil against the Basque side since November 2018.

Real Sociedad have also found it difficult this term, with a record of four wins, four draws and eight defeats from 16 matches seeing them pick up 16 points - only enough for 15th in the table.

The Basque outfit are just one point clear of the relegation zone, and they have lost each of their last three in Spain's top flight against Villarreal, Alaves and Girona.

Sergio Francisco was sacked as head coach following the defeat to Girona, with Real Sociedad B manager Ion Ansotegi placed in charge on a caretaker basis.

Ansotegi managed to guide the team to a win in his first match at the helm, with La Real recording a 2-1 victory over Eldense in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.

Real Sociedad will now be looking to end 2025 on a positive note, and a win would be just their second on the road in Spain's top flight this term.

Levante La Liga form:

DLLLLL

Levante form (all competitions):

LLLWLL

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

WDWLLL

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

WLWLLW

Team News

Levante will be hopeful that goalkeeper Mathew Ryan overcomes an illness in time to feature on Saturday, while checks also need to be made on Adrian De la Fuente (muscle) and Pablo Martinez (ankle).

The home side will definitely be without the services of Unai Elgezabal due to a knee injury.

As expected, caretaker head coach Del Moral made multiple changes against Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey, but the big-hitters will be back here, including forwards Ivan Romero and Etta Eyong.

As for Real Sociedad, Jon Aramburu is out of the match through suspension, while Yangel Herrera (calf), Orri Oskarsson (muscle) and Mikel Oyarzabal (muscle) are all on the sidelines.

Aihen Munoz is expected to be the player to benefit from Aramburu's absence, with the 28-year-old set to feature at right-back on Saturday.

There are unlikely to be any surprises in the away side's XI, with Takefusa Kubo set to keep his spot in a wide area, while Goncalo Guedes should continue through the middle.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Matturro, Cabello, Sanchez; Alvarez, Arriaga, Vencedor, Brugue; Romero, Etta Eyong

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Munoz, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez; Gorrotxategi; Kubo, Mendez, Soler, Barrenetxea; Guedes

We say: Levante 1-1 Real Sociedad

It is difficult to back either side with any real confidence at the moment, and both will be desperate to avoid defeat on Saturday, which could create a very cagey match and most likely a low-scoring draw.

