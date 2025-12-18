Brentford injury news: Keith Andrews delivers Jordan Henderson, Igor Thiago fitness updates ahead of Wolves trip

By Ben Sully | 18 Dec 2025 19:30 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 01:06

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has admitted he is unsure whether Jordan Henderson and Igor Thiago will be fit for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Bees head into the weekend on the back of a poor run of results that has seen them draw one and lose three of their last four competitive matches.

After losing away to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford played out a 1-1 draw against Leeds United in their most recent Premier League outing.

Henderson and Thiago both sustained knocks in the score draw, forcing them to miss Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Andrews provides Henderson, Thiago updates

The pair remain doubtful for Saturday's away game against a Wolves side languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table.

“Jordan and Thiago both picked up little knocks against Leeds,” Andrews told reporters in Thursday's pre-match press conference.

“I don’t know yet, is the honest answer, on exactly how they are. They’ve been with medics today, and we’ll see how they are going into the game on Saturday.”

Andrews will be desperate for the pair to be fit for the away trip, having proven to be crucial players for the west London club this season.

Henderson has started 14 of Brentford's 16 Premier League games this season, registering one goal and three assists during that time.

In fact, the former Liverpool captain scored his first Brentford goal in last Sunday's draw with Leeds at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Meanwhile, Thiago is second in the Premier League's scoring charts, having scored 11 goals in 16 league matches this season.

Which Brentford players will miss Wolves clash?

While the Bees are sweating over Henderson and Thiago's fitness, they will definitely be without long-term absentees Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho due to knee injuries.

Andrews is also without midfielder Frank Onyeka and attacker Dango Ouattara, who are set to represent Nigeria and Burkina Faso, respectively, at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson is hoping to shake off a knock that has kept him out of the last three matchday squads.