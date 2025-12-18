Man City can become Premier League title favourites over Arsenal before Christmas if one thing happens

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 19:25 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 19:27

Manchester City will gain a ‘massive’ psychological edge and will put pressure on Premier League title rivals Arsenal if they beat West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Citizens expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany has told Sports Mole.

Pep Guardiola’s side have put together a strong run of form in recent weeks, winning 10 of their last 12 games across all competitions (L2) and scoring two or more goals in all 10 victories.

City extended their winning streak to six matches with a 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final triumph over Brentford on Wednesday night, three days after claiming a statement 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Sitting second in the table and only two points behind leaders Arsenal, Man City can climb to the summit with a victory over relegation-threatened West Ham before the Gunners lock horns with Everton on Merseyside in the Saturday evening kickoff.

Many Man City fans entered this season resigned to the idea that Guardiola’s new-look squad might struggle to mount a serious title challenge during a transitional year, but a surge in form has propelled them to within touching distance of an Arsenal side now showing some signs of vulnerability.

McInerney is not convinced that Arsenal will collect maximum points from their fixture with Everton and believes that City could emerge as the new title favourites, if they capitalise on a potential slip-up from the Gunners by beating West Ham to head into Christmas top of the tree.

Man City aiming to leapfrog Arsenal to PL summit before Christmas

Speaking to Sports Mole, McInerney said: “At some point, there's a switch between, ‘let's just keep an eye on our own results, and let's just see what we're doing because we're a team in transition,’ to at some point you have to go, ‘Oh we actually are in a title race here’.

“I've sensed the feeling around the City fan base of just focus on our own results, which I really like - it's a bit of humility. I think last season has humbled City as a club and us as a fan base, because it stung last year and we were just miles off.

“I think some of the results earlier on this season as well knocked us down a few steps, and that's absolutely fine, but I think at some point when we get to the halfway point, if we're only a point or two in it, you have to start going, ‘we've got to take this seriously now, we've got to have to start looking at Arsenal's results’.

“I think games against West Ham at home, you win them, you've got to win them comfortably. Arsenal play away at Everton on Saturday, 8pm in Liverpool. I don't know where Arsenal are at right now. I don't think that's a guarantee for them at all.

“Everton are a decent side, they've got super Jack Grealish (on loan from Man City), he will love that game. They've been okay at the new stadium and I don't think there's any guarantee that Arsenal will walk away with three points in their current form. They probably will do, but it's not likely, Everton are a good side.

“City will be looking at West Ham, win this and suddenly they're top of the table. They play first and then the pressure's on. We could be one point clear (before) Arsenal have got to go to Everton.”

© Imago / Action Plus

City can gain ‘massive’ psychological title boost with West Ham win, Arsenal slip-up

Asked if City will gain a psychological edge by beating West Ham, McInerney said: “Massively, and the narrative has always been around Arsenal feeling the pressure - that is the epitome of pressure.

“Arsenal are a very good side, but Everton away, a really solid, a confident mid-table side. They've been a shambles for a long time, they're not a great side now, but they're a good side with some players who are borderline great on their day.

“It's a late kickoff, the stadium will be rocking, Everton will fear nothing, they'll be all for it, and Arsenal will be thinking, 'if City win, we'll be second. Don't mess it up like we nearly did against Wolves. Don't mess it up like we did at Sunderland and Villa'.

“At that point, anything can happen and if Everton do get something, City are going to win the league (said jokingly). At that point, I think that's it, City are the favourites then - maybe I'm being a bit giddy there, but it's hard to ignore the tea leaves, they're telling you something there. At that point, I'd be very confident (of City’s title chances).”

McInerney has also backed City to ease to victory against a West Ham side who are without a win in five games (D3 L2) and currently sit 18th in the table, three points adrift of safety.

“Very confident. West Ham have been a bit of a hot mess this season, up and down, incredibly underwhelming football, fans are not happy,” said McInerney. “I know a couple of West Ham fans and they're constantly bemoaning their results.

© Imago / News Images

Man City should have “too much” for “struggling” West Ham

“Even against Villa at the weekend, they’re 1-0 up and then 2-1 down, then 3-2 down. They just cannot keep their noses in front and they are struggling an awful lot this season to find anything close to semblance of form, despite having quality players.

“[Lucas] Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen are really good footballers that would grace the higher echelons of the Premier League, but they are a team severely lacking identity and quality and confidence.

“I know they've had a couple of draws recently against Man United and Brighton, but they shamefully lost to Liverpool too, because Liverpool were in the midst of their terrible form at that point - I'm being facetious there, of course, Liverpool are a very good side - but it says it all about where West Ham were at, that they were a confidence-booster for Liverpool.

“They've got a lot of good players, but for whatever reason, they just can't really find anything close to form or conviction. West Ham do this often - they have a season where they're pretty decent, or then have a season where they are 16th, 17th and just about survive, and it looks to be that season for West Ham.

“City are usually pretty comfortable against West Ham. They don't strike me as a team that we tend to struggle against, so I'm pretty confident City will [win], especially given the reverse changes. The strongest XI will come back in and I think it'll be too much for West Ham.”

> Click this link to view and listen to the full discussion