West Ham lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 15:05 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 16:51

West Ham United are set to be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

While backup goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is still nursing a back injury, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are both away on international duty with Senegal and DR Congo respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will weigh up whether to revert to a back five, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Oliver Scarles both in contention to start as wing-backs in the absence of Wan-Bissaka and Diouf.

Max Kilman could benefit from a change of formation as he would likely be recalled to start alongside Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jean-Clair Todibo at centre-back, protecting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola between the sticks.

Soungoutou Magassa and Freddie Potts both started in centre-midfield for West Ham’s 3-2 loss at home to Aston Villa last weekend and they are strong contenders to retain their places in the first XI. Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are alternatives at Nuno’s disposal.

Matheus Fernandes scored a 29-second opener against Villa and is in line to continue in an advanced midfield role alongside playmaker Lucas Paqueta - once a target for Man City - while talisman Jarrod Bowen could lead the line, with Callum Wilson potentially dropping down to the substitutes’ bench.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Areola; Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman; Walker-Peters, Magassa, Potts, Scarles; Paqueta, Fernandes; Bowen

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up for this contest