Man City lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 15:05 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 16:52

Manchester City are set to be without seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Oscar Bobb sustained a hamstring injury in the Citizens’ 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final win over Brentford on Wednesday and is set to join Rodri (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heal), Jeremy Doku and John Stones (both leg) in the treatment room.

Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are also unavailable for selection as they are away on international duty with Egypt and Algeria respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

After making seven changes in midweek, manager Pep Guardiola is set to revert to his strongest lineup this weekend, with top scorer Erling Haaland expected to start up front after being rested against Brentford.

Phil Foden played for over 70 minutes against the Bees after coming on as an early substitute for the injured Bobb, but he is also in line for a recall and could link up in the final third with fellow playmaker Rayan Cherki - the Premier League’s leading assister (six) who scored a sensational goal in midweek.

Savinho also scored against Brentford and will be hoping to retain his starting spot, but the winger could drop down to the substitutes’ bench if Guardiola opts to select Tijjani Reijnders and Bernardo Silva in his first XI.

Nico Gonzalez will likely start his 13th successive match in all competitions at the base of City’s midfield, in front of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly in a four-man defence, while Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to replace James Trafford in goal.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Bernardo, Reijnders, Cherki, Foden; Haaland

