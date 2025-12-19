Top 10 African players: Where do Mohamed Salah and Samuel Eto'o rank?

By Anthony Brown | 19 Dec 2025 04:12

Ranking the greatest footballers from a continent as diverse and talent-rich as Africa is an exercise in subjectivity that rarely finds a universal consensus.

Every era produces its own icons whose impact transcends the pitch to define the cultural identity of their respective nations.

While some value longevity and domestic dominance, others prioritise those who conquered the European stage or inspired a generation through international heroics.

This list aims to balance individual brilliance with tangible success to identify the figures who shaped the African game.

Here, Sports Mole selects 10 men who represent the pinnacle of footballing excellence and remain the gold standard for any aspiring player.

Greatest African footballers of all time

10. Essam El Hadary

A titan of the African game, Essam El Hadary is arguably the greatest goalkeeper the continent has ever produced.

El Hadary's longevity is the stuff of legend, having earned 159 caps for Egypt over a career spanning more than two decades.

On the African continent, he was the bedrock of Egypt's unprecedented dominance, winning four Africa Cup of Nations titles (1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010), including three in a row.

The former goalkeeper was named the tournament's best goalkeeper in three of those editions, a testament to his consistency under pressure.

Domestically, he was the heart of an Al Ahly side that ruled African club football, winning three CAF Champions League titles and multiple Egyptian Premier League crowns.

While his career was primarily spent in Africa, his brief stint in Switzerland with FC Sion saw him lift the Swiss Cup.

However, his most globally recognised feat came in 2018 when, at the age of 45, he became the oldest player to ever appear in a FIFA World Cup match, saving a penalty against Saudi Arabia to cement his immortal status.

Probably the greatest player to never play in Europe, Mohamed Aboutrika occupies a unique space in this list as a player who achieved legendary status without ever moving to a major European league.

The playmaker was the creative pulse of the Golden Generation of Egyptian football, instrumental in securing back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2006 and 2008. In the 2008 final, he scored the winning goal against Cameroon, a moment that defined his international legacy.

Aboutrika's club career at Al Ahly was equally staggering; he guided the Cairo giants to five CAF Champions League titles and a bronze medal at the 2006 FIFA Club World Cup, where he finished as the tournament's top scorer.

A four-time CAF African Inter-Club Player of the Year, Aboutrika was a playmaker of sublime vision and technical grace.

8. Jay-Jay Okocha

So good they named him twice, Jay-Jay Okocha was a magician whose influence was measured in moments of pure joy rather than just trophy counts.

For Nigeria, he was a key figure in the squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and played a pivotal role in the "Dream Team" that secured Olympic gold in 1996.

Jay-Jay's ability to manipulate the ball made him a nightmare for defenders across five different AFCON tournaments, earning him a place in the team of the tournament three times.

Seven of Okocha's 13 goals for the Super Eagles came at the Cup of Nations, including four in the knockout stages, further highlighting his prowess on the grandest stage of African football.

In Europe, Okocha brought his brand of entertainment to Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers.

While he lacked the league titles of others on this list, his impact on the Premier League with Bolton was transformative, turning a modest side into a top-flight force.

The retired playmaker won the BBC African Footballer of the Year award twice and remains the standard-bearer for flair and technical skill in African football history.

Yaya Toure was the complete modern midfielder, possessing a rare blend of physical power, technical elegance and a prolific eye for goal.

The powerhouse's crowning achievement for the Ivory Coast came in 2015, when he captained the Elephants to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 23 years, finally ending a period of national heartbreak.

This international success was the jewel in a crown that included being named African Footballer of the Year a record four consecutive times between 2011 and 2014.

Before his move to England, Toure was a vital part of the Barcelona side that won the historic sextuple in 2009, including the UEFA Champions League.

However, it was at Manchester City where he became a global superstar, driving the club to three Premier League titles, scoring the winning goal in the 2011 FA Cup final to end City's long trophy drought.

Toure's 20-goal haul in the 2013-14 season remains one of the greatest individual campaigns by a midfielder in English football history.

Didier Drogba was the ultimate big-game player and a powerful symbol of Ivorian national unity.

Although an Africa Cup of Nations trophy eluded him — losing in the final on penalties in 2006 and 2012 — he remains his country's all-time top scorer with 65 goals.

Drogba's leadership was instrumental in the Ivory Coast qualifying for their first three World Cups, and he was twice named African Footballer of the Year.

In Europe, Drogba became a Chelsea deity, where over two spells in West London, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

The retired forward's crowning moment came in the 2012 Champions League final, where he headed a late equaliser before scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against Bayern Munich.

Known for his larger-than-life persona, he scored nine goals in nine cup finals, cementing his reputation as a striker who thrived when the stakes were at their absolute highest.

© Imago / Middle East

While some might raise eyebrows at Mohamed Salah's ranking, never winning the Africa Cup of Nations — he is a two-time runner-up heading into the 2025 finals — has influenced that decision.

Nonetheless, Salah has redrawn the boundaries of what an African forward can achieve in the modern era.

For Egypt, he has shouldered the expectations of a nation, leading them to the 2017 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals and scoring the goal that sent them to the 2018 World Cup after a 28-year absence.

A two-time African Footballer of the Year, Salah has consistently delivered on the international stage despite the intense pressure of being his country's sole superstar.

At club level, Salah’s move to Liverpool in 2017 sparked a record-breaking run. The forward has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup, while picking up four Premier League Golden Boots.

As of 2025, he holds the record for the most goals scored by an African player in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

While Salah's time at Anfield may be coming to an end after his recent explosive remarks about a reduced Liverpool role, the forward's greatness is not diminished.

4. Abedi Pele

Named after the Brazilian great, Abedi Pele lived up to the moniker by becoming the first true African superstar of the 1990s.

Pele was a cornerstone of the Ghana side that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations as a teenager and later captained the Black Stars to the final in 1992, where he was named the player of the tournament.

That brilliance earned him the African Footballer of the Year award three times in a row between 1991 and 1993.

Pele’s European career was defined by his time at Marseille, where he was the creative engine of the side that won two French league titles and the inaugural Champions League in 1993, famously providing the assist for the winning goal in the final against AC Milan.

A playmaker of extraordinary vision and dribbling ability, he was one of the first African players to be truly recognised as one of the best in the world.

3. Roger Milla

Roger Milla is the patriarch of African football excellence, a player whose impact was felt most profoundly on the global stage.

Milla led Cameroon to two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 1984 and 1988, finishing as the top scorer and best player in the 1986 edition.

The face of Cameroonian football for nearly two decades, he combined predatory instincts with a longevity that defied the era's physical demands.

While he enjoyed a productive club career in France with the likes of Montpellier and Bastia, winning two Coupe de France titles, it was his 1990 World Cup heroics that made him a legend.

At 38, he came out of retirement to score four goals, leading Cameroon to become the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals.

Milla's iconic corner-flag dance and his record as the oldest goalscorer in World Cup history (set at age 42 in 1994) ensured that his name would be etched forever in football folklore.

2. George Weah

George Weah remains the only African player to have won the Ballon d'Or, a feat he achieved in 1995 when he was also named FIFA World Player of the Year.

For Liberia, he was a one-man army, often personally funding the national team's travel and equipment.

While he never won an Africa Cup of Nations or played in a World Cup, his three African Footballer of the Year awards reflect his status as a player who transcended his national team's modest standing.

In Europe, Weah was a force of nature at Paris Saint-Germain, where he won a league title and multiple cups before moving to AC Milan, where he helped secure two Serie A titles.

The erstwhile forward's famous solo goal against Hellas Verona, running the length of the pitch, remains one of the most celebrated moments in Italian football.

Weah combined raw athleticism with exquisite technical skill, proving that an African player could reach the very pinnacle of the global game.

1. Samuel Eto'o

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

While Samuel Eto'o the football administrator may strongly divide opinion and court controversy, Samuel Eto'o the player is the most decorated African player in history.

For Cameroon, he won two Africa Cup of Nations titles (2000 and 2002) and an Olympic gold medal in 2000.

Eto'o is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the AFCON with 18 goals and his country's record marksman. A four-time African Footballer of the Year, he was the definitive striker of his generation.

An equally peerless European record saw him win three Champions League titles — two with Barcelona and one with Inter Milan — scoring in two separate finals. The erstwhile forward is the only player to win back-to-back trebles with two different clubs, demonstrating his adaptability to different tactical schemes and winning mentality.

Whether at Mallorca, Barcelona or Inter, Eto'o was a relentless force, combining lightning speed with a ruthless finishing ability. Indeed, his sustained excellence at the highest level of world football makes him the greatest African player of all time.