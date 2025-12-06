Man United head coach Ruben Amorim discusses AFCON uncertainty as key trio prepare to depart

By Matt Law | 06 Dec 2025 13:49 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 14:04

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that he is unsure whether Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui will be available for the Premier League contest with Bournemouth on December 15.

Mbeumo (Cameroon), Amad (Ivory Coast) and Mazraoui (Morocco) are set to be involved in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on December 21.

FIFA have revealed that their release period has been reduced by seven days and will now start on December 15.

“In line with the same principle used for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the release period will be reduced by seven days and start on Monday, December 15 2025," FIFA said in a statement.

In theory, Mbeumo and Amad should be available for the league fixture with Bournemouth, but Mazraoui's participation is in huge doubt, as his national team take on Comoros in the tournament opener on December 21.

© Imago

Amad, Mbeumo, Mazraoui are set to be involved in AFCON

Amorim has conceded that he is still not aware of when the trio will depart, meaning that Mbeumo and Amad may yet be unavailable against Bournemouth.

However, all three are set to be involved in Monday's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"No, with everything," Amorim told reporters. "They are going to play the next game [at Molineux] and that is the only thing I care [about]."

The tournament will begin on December 21 and run until January 18, 2026, with Mbeumo and Amad potentially missing six Premier League matches, in addition to the third round of the FA Cup, which is due to be played on the weekend of January 10.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Wolves vs. Man United: Amorim wary of response from wounded hosts

Wolves have struggled badly during the 2025-26 campaign, only picking up two points from their 14 matches, which has left them rock bottom of the Premier League table.

However, Amorim is wary of Wolves' poor record ahead of Monday's clash at Molineux.

“Everything can happen, and that will change. There is no team in the Premier League history that didn't win one game," added the Man United boss.

"So, it can be any game. So, we need to try to improve, to rest the players, work really well, and prepare a tough match because, with us, it’s always a tough match.”

Wolves have lost each of their last eight matches in all competitions, with their only victory of the campaign coming against Everton in the EFL Cup back in September.