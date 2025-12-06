Wolves lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Joao Gomes ban triggers midfield crisis

By Ben Knapton | 06 Dec 2025 07:48 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 08:06

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards must find solutions to a midfield crisis for Monday's Premier League visit of Manchester United to Molineux.

The Old Gold's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in midweek was an especially costly one, as key fulcrum Joao Gomes picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and is therefore banned for the visit of the Red Devils.

Marshall Munetsi would be a natural replacement for the Brazilian, but Edwards revealed in his pre-game press conference that the ex-Reims man had sustained a calf injury of unknown severity.

Even a minor strain could put Munetsi out of action for a couple of weeks, so Edwards will likely be forced to drop Jean-Ricner Bellegarde into a deeper role alongside Andre in gameweek 15.

Bellegarde operating in a midfield two will open up a spot in the final third, which Hwang Hee-chan should fill alongside Jhon Arias and talisman Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Alternatively, Jackson Tchatchoua could be thrust into a more advanced position, but the 24-year-old could instead be sacrificed entirely for Matt Doherty should Edwards seek greater defensive stability.

Ladislav Krejci (knee), Fer Lopez (adductor) and Hugo Bueno (back) are on the touch-and-go list for the hosts, but Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Daniel Bentley (ankle) will miss this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, Andre, Bellegarde, Wolfe; Arias, Hwang; Larsen

