Man Utd transfer news: Will frustrated Kobbie Mainoo leave the Red Devils in January?

By Matt Law | 06 Dec 2025 13:33 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 13:47

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will reportedly have the pick of as many as 12 clubs if the Red Devils allow him to leave on loan during the winter transfer market.

Mainoo has not started a single Premier League match for the 20-time English champions this term, and he was an unused substitute against West Ham United on Thursday, as the Red Devils drew 1-1 with the Hammers.

The 20-year-old asked to leave Man United on loan before the end of the summer transfer window, but his request was rejected.

Mainoo is struggling to force his way into the starting side at Old Trafford, though, and it is understood that he wants to leave in January to stand a chance of securing a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Napoli continue to be credited with an interest in the midfielder, and according to the Daily Mail, as many as 12 clubs could battle for him in the winter window.

© Imago

Mainoo latest: Man United midfielder 'wanted' by at least 12 clubs ahead of January window

The report claims that Napoli are joined by other teams from Italy in pursuit of Mainoo, while there are also clubs from Germany, Spain and England keen on the youngster.

Mainoo's only start of the 2025-26 campaign came against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup back in August, and he has only played 33 minutes of Premier League football since the end of October.

Speaking ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Man United head coach Ruben Amorim insisted that he would not be forced into playing the midfielder if he did not feel that it was right.

"Of course, I understand. My job is to answer, but I am trying to answer always the same thing – and you ask me always the same thing," Amorim told reporters.

‘I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England, but that doesn’t mean I need to put (in) Kobbie when I feel I shouldn’t put (in) Kobbie.

‘I don’t know what is going to happen. It depends. If I see in training it is the best thing, I will put it. That is the only way I know how to respond to that."

© Imago

Mainoo needs game time at this stage of his career

Mainoo has struggled to contribute during his time on the field this season, and he is not doing enough in training to convince Amorim to use him more.

The situation cannot continue, as it is a distraction, and it might be best for both parties if a loan move can be agreed in January, as Mainoo desperately needs game time.

It would send out completely the wrong message if the midfielder left on a permanent basis, though, as he still has the potential to be a star for the Red Devils.

Mainoo has represented Man United on 82 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in the process, and he has a contract with the 20-time English champions until the summer of 2027.