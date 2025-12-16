By Anthony Brown | 16 Dec 2025 23:59 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:58

With the 35th Africa Cup of Nations set to commence in Morocco on December 21, the anticipation across the continent has reached fever pitch.

The Atlas Lions prepare to host Africa's showpiece event for the second time in history, hoping to end a nearly 50-year wait for the trophy on home soil.

While the shock failure of heavyweights Ghana to qualify denies fans the chance to see Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, the tournament remains packed with elite talent from Europe's top leagues and beyond.

As the continent’s finest descend on North Africa for this unique winter edition, all eyes will be on the players capable of defining the next month of football.

Here, Sports Mole highlights 10 of the biggest stars to watch at AFCON 2025.

© Imago

Omar Marmoush may have had a slow start to his first full season at Manchester City due to injury; however, his influence — along with Mohamed Salah's and Trezeguet's — could be crucial for the Pharaohs to end their wait for a first continental title since 2010.

Explosive, direct and versatile, he provides Egypt with a second top-level option, and his partnership with Salah forms arguably the most powerful wing duo in the competition.

© Imago

Cameroon is in a mess with Samuel Eto'o's ongoing interference, which means the Indomitable Lions are unlikely to make a mark at the Cup of Nations.

However, the £71m-valued Bryan Mbeumo offers this troubled team a glimmer of hope, even if the five-time African champions' inter-federation politics might derail their chances before the tournament even starts.

The Manchester United star's ability to turn matches makes him the nation's clear talisman after Vincent Aboubakar's controversial exclusion.

© Imago / Sulaiman Pooja

Alex Iwobi sparks mixed opinions among Super Eagles fans, but the midfield star's impact remains undeniable.

Often misunderstood in the national team, the Fulham star's creative passes and aggressive ball-carrying are inconsistently seen in the green jersey.

Nevertheless, the midfielder's work ethic and selfless attitude will be essential for Eric Chelle's squad in Morocco.

Put it this way: if Nigeria's Super Eagles are to perform well at AFCON, Iwobi will undoubtedly play a crucial role in any success they achieve.

© Imago

Riyad Mahrez arrives in Morocco with a singular mission: redemption.

Following disastrous group-stage exits in the 2021 and 2023 editions, the 34-year-old captain faces immense scrutiny.

While Mahrez's physical attributes have diminished with age, his technical mastery has not, and the Fennecs' superstar aims to play a pivotal role for the AFCON 2021 champions.

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Sadio Mane returns to the AFCON stage as the elder statesman of African football.

The Man of the Tournament in 2021, when Senegal reigned supreme on the continent for the first time, is now playing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

While the former Liverpool forward may have lost some of his blistering pace, his football intelligence, leadership and technical prowess remain top-notch.

Mane is the emotional heartbeat of the Senegal team, aiming for a second title to crown a legendary international career.

© Imago / Shengolpixs

A lot can change in 12 months, and Ademola Lookman is proof of that.

Having outshone Victor Osimhen at AFCON 2023 and then becoming Africa's top player in December 2024, Lookman's desire to leave Atalanta BC in the summer of 2025 and Ivan Juric replacing Gian Piero Gasperini led to a dip in his performance for the Bergamaschi.

However, Raffaele Palladino's appointment after Juric's dismissal has given the 2024 African POTY a new lease on life in Bergamo.

Considering Nigeria's unstable dependence on Osimhen, Lookman's recent resurgence at club level might be exactly what the Super Eagles need before the upcoming AFCON 2025.

© Imago

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to the Gabon national team is the tournament's most compelling human interest story.

The ex-Arsenal forward's popularity is complex but undeniable; he is the prodigal son returning to lead his nation possibly one last time.

However, Aubameyang suffering an injury which likely rules him out of Gabon's opening match against Cameroon is a blow, especially considering their Group F opponents: Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Mozambique.

If Auba returns to fitness for the final two group-stage matches, Gabon's prospects of making the last 16 improve significantly.

3. Victor Osimhen

At times, Osimhen seems to be the Super Eagles' entire attacking game plan, evidenced by how miserable they look without the 2023 African Player of the Year.

This much was evident during Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals either automatically or via the playoffs, with the latter option ending in disappointment on penalties against DR Congo, with Chelle's team looking rudderless after the Galatasaray superstar went off injured at the interval.

Despite proving that he can be valuable while not scoring at AFCON 2023 — he scored once — Osimhen enters AFCON 2025, aiming to finally dominate at a major tournament for the three-time African champions, having been a bit-part player in AFCON 2019 and missing out on the 2021 edition.

Any impact Osimhen makes, however, will be contingent on avoiding injury or the 2023 runners-up not suffering early elimination.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

While the physically compromised Achraf Hakimi heads into his home tournament far from 100% healthy after sustaining an ankle injury while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in early November, the world-class right-back enters the biennial showpiece carrying the burden of ending the Atlas Lions' wait.

The newly-crowned African POTY's influence in Walid Regragui's plans is undeniable, with the PSG wide defender useful in all phases of play, providing much-needed open-play contributions and offering a set-piece threat with his adeptness at free kicks.

Morocco are effectively the perennial underachievers in African football, having not won the tournament since 1976 and not reaching a final since 2004 in Tunisia.

Exiting in the round of 16 in the previous edition, two years after an incredible run to the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup, all but validated their underachiever tag; however, the favourites hope to shed that description and reign supreme on home soil.

1. Mohamed Salah

© Imago

Put aside his struggles and controversy at Liverpool for a moment, Mohamed Salah remains the continent's top star, aiming to move past disappointing defeats in the 2017 and 2021 finals.

Salah, a two-time African Player of the Year, might not feature in another Cup of Nations, especially as the 33-year-old's physical condition seems to be declining.

This upcoming tournament is essentially the superstar's Last Dance, and he hopes to leave the Merseyside issues behind him to lead the seven-time African champions to a record-extending eighth title.