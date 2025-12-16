Preview: Ourense CF vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 16 Dec 2025 22:33 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 23:03

Athletic Bilbao will begin their Copa del Rey campaign with a trip to Ourense CF, as the two sides meet at Estadio de O Couto on Thursday with a place in the round of 16 at stake.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams, although the third-tier hosts have recently enjoyed success against top-flight opposition and will aim to repeat that feat here.

Match preview

Giant killing is fast becoming a recurring theme for Ourense, who have enjoyed a remarkable Copa del Rey run this season after eliminating top-flight outfits Real Oviedo and Girona in earlier rounds.

The third-tier side needed a spirited comeback to secure a 4-2 extra-time victory over Oviedo before producing a more controlled display against Girona, as Omar Ouhdadi struck the winner in the 64th minute after Alvaro Yuste had seen his opener cancelled out.

This marks consecutive seasons in which Ourense have overcome La Liga opposition in the competition, following last term’s victories over Deportivo La Coruna and Real Valladolid to reach the last 16.

Reaching that stage again will be the aim for the third-tier side, although recent performances suggest improvement is needed after their nine-match unbeaten run across all competitions (W7, D2) came to an end.

Ourense suffered their first defeat in over six weeks in a 3-2 loss to Merida AD, before surrendering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Barakaldo last weekend.

That result left Dani Llacer’s side 14th in the Primera Federacion Group A table and ended a six-match home winning streak across all competitions.

The hosts have also shown signs of defensive decline, conceding nine goals across their last four outings after keeping five consecutive clean sheets beforehand.

Bilbao arrive with their own concerns in attack after failing to score in six of their last nine matches, including a 2-0 defeat away to Celta Vigo last weekend, which leaves the Lions two points off the top six in the La Liga table, despite having played an extra game.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have struggled for consistency of late, managing just three wins in their last 11 matches across all competitions (D2, L6), while their away form has been even more alarming, with only one victory in 10 and seven defeats in that run.

However, their upcoming trip to Ourense offers a chance to continue their strong record in a competition where Athletic have traditionally thrived, as the second most successful side in Copa del Rey history begin their pursuit of a 25th title.

Winners of the competition in 2023-24, Bilbao had a rather underwhelming campaign last season, exiting at the round of 16, although that marked the seventh consecutive year the Red and Whites have reached this stage, a streak they will look to extend on Thursday.

Team News

Ourense have no confirmed absentees, although striker Juan Piera has missed the last two matches and remains a doubt.

Alberto Sanchez could again return between the sticks, having featured in previous rounds, potentially allowing first-choice Alvaro Raton a rest.

Yuste appears to be enjoying his spell in midfield, having scored twice across his last three appearances, and will again be tasked with making an impact.

Bilbao have several injury concerns, and Yuri Berchiche is the latest inductee into the treatment room after being forced off in the previous match.

Unai Egiluz and Benat Prados remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while Maroan Sannadi continues his recovery from a related issue.

Aymeric Laporte is doubtful due to a muscle problem, and Robert Navarro is expected to miss a fifth straight match with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams could make his first start in over two months after returning from a groin injury recently, while Valverde may rotate his side, with Unai Simon likely to be rested in favour of Alex Padilla in goal.



Ourense CF possible starting lineup:

Raton; Prado, Carmona, Perez, Sanz; Ramos, Yuste, Castillo; Ouhdadi, Bouzaig, Guerrero

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Padilla; Boiro, Paredes, Vivian, Gorosabel; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

We say: Ourense CF 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Although Bilbao’s matches have often been low-scoring, this trend could be tested against an Ourense side that has proven tricky at home against top-flight opponents, though the Lions are expected to edge the contest, given their experience and pedigree.

