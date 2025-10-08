Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Lesotho and Nigeria, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Nigeria have been given a World Cup 2026 lifeline ahead of Friday’s penultimate qualifying contest against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Super Eagles were almost sure to miss out on consecutive World Cup finals after September's international break; however, South Africa being docked points for fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in the fifth round of games against Lesotho in March means the third-placed West African giants are only three points behind Benin and Bafana Bafana with two games remaining.

Match preview

Nigeria might still miss out on next year’s global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but Eric Chelle’s team have been presented with a significant opportunity with two games remaining.

Last month’s 1-1 draw against South Africa left the three-time African champions six points behind Hugo Broos’s side, effectively ending their hopes of a seventh finals appearance.

However, Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 win over Lesotho in March was later awarded as a 3-0 defeat due to Mokoena’s ineligibility for that fixture, giving fans of the West African nation hope as the final two rounds approach.

Although Nigeria’s fate remains out of their hands — requiring them to win both matches against Lesotho and Benin and hoping South Africa drop points against Zimbabwe and Rwanda — Chelle’s team are in a more hopeful position than a month ago.

With only two wins from eight games — both against Rwanda — the three-time continental champions sit third in Group C behind Benin and South Africa, with their West African neighbours ahead by a marginally better goal difference.

With up to five nations still mathematically capable of topping the group, the Super Eagles must beat their fifth-placed opponents in Polokwane to keep the qualification race alive heading into the final fixtures.

While the chance of finishing as one of the four best runners-up remains, Group C cannot currently achieve this, as Gabon (19 points), Madagascar (16), DR Congo (16) and Burkina Faso (15) occupy those spots, while Cameroon (15), Namibia (15) and Uganda (15) are ahead of South Africa (14 points).

Lesotho ‘host’ the Super Eagles in Polokwane, South Africa, knowing they have an outside chance of qualifying for their first World Cup after the next two rounds.

That possibility is mathematically feasible for the Crocodiles, though it seems unlikely for Leslie Notsi’s team, considering they have nine points from eight games after benefitting from South Africa's Mokoena mistake in the fifth round.

Entering the penultimate round five points behind Benin and Bafana Bafana and two points behind Nigeria and Rwanda underlines the challenge Likuena face if they are to be surprise group winners after October's international fixtures.

That goal appears even less likely, given that Lesotho have only technically won one of their previous eight games — their 3-0 victory over Broos's South Africa was due to Mokoena’s ineligibility — making it a stretch to overtake the four nations above them.

Nonetheless, the Crocodiles, who are also at a disadvantage as their 'home’ fixtures are played in South Africa, will aim to surprise the Super Eagles and hope for favourable results elsewhere before the 10th and final round of matches.

Team News

Lesotho have had four different goalscorers — Motlomelo Mkwanazi, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Jane Thabantso — highlighting the Crocodiles' lack of a true game-changer but also challenging someone to take on extra responsibility in attack.

Strikingly, though, Mkwanazi, who scored in November 2023's 1-1 draw with Nigeria in the reverse fixture, has also assisted one goal in the qualifiers, bringing his total to two direct involvements before the penultimate game of the series.

Yet to score in qualifying, Sera Motebang aims to finally break his duck against the Super Eagles as the Crocodiles seek to stun the West African nation.

Sekhoane Moerane could play a crucial role in Lesotho’s goal, and the shot-stopper will need a top performance to keep Nigeria's top forwards at bay on Friday.

The returning Victor Osimhen will be pivotal to the Super Eagles’ prospects, as the Galatasaray star looks to add to his three goals in qualifying.

Ademola Lookman has had a slow start to the season with Atalanta BC after pushing for a summer move away from Bergamo, but the forward is expected to start against the Crocodiles, with Moses Simon also likely to feature from the off.

Alex Iwobi often divides opinion among Super Eagles supporters regarding his performances for the national team; however, the Fulham star will be crucial to Nigeria's ball progression and creativity in Polokwane.

Ola Aina misses out due to a long-term hamstring injury sustained during last month’s international break, while Bright Osayi-Samuel and Cyriel Dessers have been replaced by Zaidu Sanusi and Christantus Uche, who were initially included in Chelle's squad.

Lesotho possible starting lineup:

Moerane; Malane, Mkwanazi, Makhele, Matlabe; Rapuleng, Matsau; Mokachane, Toloane, Thabantso; Sera

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Fredrick, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyeka, Ndidi, Iwobi; Lookman; Simon, Osimhen

We say: Lesotho 0-2 Nigeria

Frankly, neither Lesotho nor Nigeria deserve to be at next year’s World Cup, considering previous performances; however, both teams have been given a chance due to South Africa’s Mokoena mistake.

Osimhen’s return elevates the Super Eagles’ attack and goal-scoring threat, and the West African nation are expected to beat Lesotho and head into the final fixture against Benin with a chance of qualifying for the global tournament.

