Chelsea injury news: Estevao Willian blow confirmed after EFL Cup win over Cardiff City

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Estevao Willian missed Tuesday's game with Cardiff City through injury.

The Blues were forced to work hard to secure their place in the EFL Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 victory in South Wales.

Alejandro Garnacho netted goals either side of Pedro Neto's deflected strike after the pair had been introduced from the substitutes' bench.

Estevao had been expected to start for Chelsea having only made one substitute appearance in the last two games.

However, the Brazil international was a surprise absentee from the squad and Maresca has now confirmed that the 18-year-old has an injury issue.

How many games will Estevao Willian miss?

Speaking at a press conference after the game, Maresca said that the teenager would also miss Saturday's Premier League fixture at Newcastle United.

The Italian told reporters: "Small problem, muscle problem, he won't be available for Newcastle. We will see for the next one."

Tyrique George took Estevao's expected place on the right flank but the academy graduate was withdrawn at half time.

The rest that Estevao needed?

With 10 starts and 11 substitute outings since the middle of August, Estevao has played far more football than many people anticipated.

As well as needing to make the transition to European football, the youngster arrived having already represented Palmeiras on 37 occasions during the first seven months of 2025.

When you also take into consideration his seven outings for Brazil this year, it takes him to 65 appearances for club and country since January 1.

Although Estevao has established himself as a key player at Stamford Bridge, a rest was inevitable at some stage.

Once Chelsea have faced Newcastle, they have a week break until they host Aston Villa on December 27.