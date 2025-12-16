Preview: Real Murcia vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 16 Dec 2025 22:00 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:19

Murcia and Real Betis will clash in their Copa del Rey round of 32 encounter at the Nueva Condomina on Thursday.

The hosts dumped out Cadiz 3-2 in the previous round, while the visitors got the better of Torrent 4-1 in their second-round fixture in early December.

Match preview

Real Murcia will face a stern test when they go up against La Liga outfit Real Betis in their latest Copa del Rey fixture.

The hosts were eliminated in the first round last season, and they will be pleased to have reached the round of 32 in this season’s competition.

Having defeated Antequera and Cadiz in the previous rounds, the Pimentoneros will be keen to add Real Betis to their list of casualties as they look to make it to the fourth round for the first time since the 2010–11 season, when they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

Giving credence to their hopes of advancing is their recent form, which has seen them win nine of their 10 last fixtures across all competitions, with the solitary loss - a 1–0 defeat against Sabadell - coming in their last competitive game.

Additionally, their home form has been impressive, recording three wins, two draws and a loss in their last six outings in front of their fans.

However, if their dreams of getting past Real Betis are to be realised, they have to do well at the back, having conceded at least one goal in eight of their last 10 fixtures at home.

Indeed, Real Betis have enjoyed an impressive away form, remaining unbeaten in 13 games on the road across various competitions.

In that run, the Heliopolitans managed six victories and seven draws, and they will be looking to maintain their current run away from home.

The visitors have tasted glory in this competition previously, and they will be keen to add another Copa del Rey title to their collection - their first since clinching the trophy in the 2021–22 season.

Since that triumph, they have struggled to make a mark in the competition, failing to go beyond the round of 16 in the last three seasons.

Murcia Copa del Rey form:

W

W

Murcia form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

L

Real Betis Copa del Rey form:

W

W

Real Betis (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

D

Team News

While Manuel Pellegrini could make a few changes to his team that featured against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, several players from that starting XI are expected to feature on Thursday.

Alvaro Valles, who kept a clean sheet at the weekend, should keep his place between the sticks for yet another appearance for the Seville-based outfit.

On the injury front, Junior Firpo, Hector Bellerin and Isco remain sidelined through various issues.

In the attacking third, Cucho Hernandez, who has six goals to his name this term, is expected to get the nod to lead the line.

For the home side, Gianfranco Gazzaniga should retain his position in goal, while the likes of Jorge Mier, Alberto Gonzalez, Hector Perez and David Vicente will all be called upon to provide defensive cover in front of him.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro Palmberg, Ekain Zenitagoia and Pedro Benito will form the attacking trio for the home side.

Real Murcia possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Mier, Gonzalez, Perez, Vicente; Gomez, Antonio, Juan Carlos; Palmberg, Zenitagoia, Benito

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Alvaro Valles; Ruibal, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Deossa, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Hernandez

We say: Real Murcia 1-2 Real Betis

While the home side have enjoyed a decent run at home in recent times, Real Betis have fared well on the road, remaining unbeaten in 13 fixtures across all competitions on the road.

However, given the quality of the visiting side, we reckon Pellegrini’s men will claim a 2–1 victory.

