AFCON 2025: Schedule, fixtures & results

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, marking its 35th edition of the continent's premier tournament.
Morocco are the favourites to win on home soil, where they previously hosted Africa’s top teams in 1988, finishing fourth.
Although the Atlas Lions have often been seen as underachievers, Walid Regragui’s team enter AFCON 2025 three years after their historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, where they ultimately finished fourth in Qatar.
Ranked as Africa’s No. 1 team and placed 12th in the FIFA rankings, six positions ahead of Senegal and 20 spots ahead of third-placed Egypt, the 1976 champions aim to end their 49-year drought for success on the continent.
Here, Sports Mole details the AFCON 2025 tournament format, qualified teams and guides you through the complete schedule and fixtures.
AFCON 2025: Who has qualified?
Twenty-four nations will take part in AFCON 2025, divided into six groups of four teams each.
Group A
- Morocco (hosts)
- Mali
- Zambia
- Comoros
Group B
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Angola
- Zimbabwe
Group C
- Nigeria
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Tanzania
Group D
- Senegal
- DR Congo
- Benin
- Botswana
Group E
- Algeria
- Burkina Faso
- Equatorial Guinea
- Sudan
Group F
- Ivory Coast (Defending champions)
- Cameroon
- Gabon
- Mozambique
AFCON 2025: Tournament format
The 24 teams are split into six groups of four, with each team playing against the other three in their group in a round-robin format.
The top two teams from each group automatically advance to the knockout rounds, while the third-placed teams compete for the remaining four spots.
Four of the six third-place teams will qualify for the round of 16. Following that, the tournament will continue in a knockout format, culminating in the AFCON 2025 final on January 18, 2026.
AFCON 2025: Full tournament fixtures and schedule
All times UK
Group Stage
Sunday, December 21
- Group A: Morocco vs Comoros (Rabat 1, 7pm)
Monday, December 22
- Group A: Mali vs Zambia (Rabat 2, 2:30pm)
- Group B: Egypt vs Zimbabwe (Agadir, 5pm)
- Group B: South Africa vs Angola (Marrakesh, 7:30pm)
Tuesday, December 23
- Group C: Nigeria vs Tanzania (Fez, 12pm)
- Group C: Tunisia vs Uganda (Rabat 4, 2:30pm)
- Group D: Senegal vs Botswana (Tangier, 5pm)
- Group D: DR Congo vs Benin (Rabat 3, 7:30pm)
Wednesday, December 24
- Group E: Algeria vs Sudan (Rabat 2, 12pm)
- Group E: Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea (Casablanca, 2:30pm)
- Group F: Cote D'Ivoire vs Mozambique (Marrakesh, 5pm)
- Group F: Cameroon vs Gabon (Agadir, 7:30pm)
Friday, December 26
- Group A: Morocco vs Mali (Rabat 1, 12pm)
- Group A: Zambia vs Comoros (Casablanca, 2:30pm)
- Group B: Egypt vs South Africa (Agadir, 5pm)
- Group B: Angola vs Zimbabwe (Marrakesh, 7:30pm)
Saturday, December 27
- Group C: Nigeria vs Tunisia (Fez, 12pm)
- Group C: Uganda vs Tanzania (Rabat 3, 2:30pm)
- Group D: Senegal vs DR Congo (Tangier, 5pm)
- Group D: Benin vs Botswana (Rabat 4, 7:30pm)
Sunday, December 28
- Group E: Algeria vs Burkina Faso (Rabat 2, 12pm)
- Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan (Casablanca, 2:30pm)
- Group F: Cote D'Ivoire vs Cameroon (Marrakesh, 5pm)
- Group F: Gabon vs Mozambique (Agadir, 7:30pm)
Monday, December 29
- Group A: Zambia vs Morocco (Rabat 1, 5:30pm)
- Group A: Comoros vs Mali (Casablanca, 5:30pm)
- Group B: Angola vs Egypt (Agadir, 7:30pm)
- Group B: Zimbabwe vs South Africa (Marrakesh, 7:30pm)
Tuesday, December 30
- Group C: Uganda vs Nigeria (Fez, 5pm)
- Group C: Tanzania vs Tunisia (Rabat 4, 5pm)
- Group D: Benin vs Senegal (Tangier, 7:30pm)
- Group D: Botswana vs DR Congo (Rabat 3, 7:30pm)
Wednesday, December 31
- Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria (Rabat 2, 5pm)
- Group E: Sudan vs Burkina Faso (Casablanca, 5pm)
- Group F: Gabon vs Cote D'Ivoire, (Marrakesh, 7:30pm)
- Group F: Mozambique vs Cameroon (Agadir, 7:30pm)
Round of 16
Saturday, January 3
- Group D winners vs Group B/E/F third-place (Tangier, 5pm)
- Group A runners-up vs Group C runners-up (Casablanca, 7:30pm)
Sunday, January 4
- Group A winners vs Group C/D/E third-place (Rabat 1, 5pm)
- Group B runners-up vs Group F runners-up (Rabat 3, 7:30pm)
Monday, January 5
- Group B winners vs Group A/C/D third-place (Agadir, 5pm)
- Group C winners vs Group A/B/F third-place (Fez, 7:30pm)
Tuesday, January 6
- Group E winners vs Group D runners-up (Rabat 2, 5pm)
- Group F winners vs Group E runners-up (Marrakesh, 7:30pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday, January 9
- Quarter-final 1 (Tangier, 5pm)
- Quarter-final 2 (Rabat 1, 7:30pm)
Saturday, January 10
- Quarter-final 3 (Marrakesh, 5pm)
- Quarter-final 4 (Agadir, 7:30pm)
Semi-finals
Wednesday, January 14
- Semi-final 1 (Tangier, 5pm)
- Semi-final 2 (Rabat, 7:30pm)
Third-place match
Saturday, January 17
- Third-place match (Casablanca, 7pm)
Final
Sunday, January 18
- Final (Rabat 1, 7pm)
How to watch the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport, Canal+ Afrique
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
USA: beIN Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
India: FanCode, SonyLIV