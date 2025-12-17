Preview: Northampton Town vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 17 Dec 2025 12:00 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 16:01

Northampton Town welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Sixfields Stadium on Friday night in a League One clash.

The Cobblers will be looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat away to Peterborough, while the Dons are searching for their first league win in six.

Match preview

Following a disappointing campaign last season, Kevin Nolan would have set his sights on loftier targets for this year, but his Northampton Town side have struggled to find consistent momentum.

After 19 league games, Nolan's side have won seven, drawn three and lost nine, leaving them 14th in the table with 24 points.

The Cobblers made a slow start to the season before a run of three consecutive wins helped lift them up the table and build momentum.

However, that progress has been stalled over the busy winter period, with the Northamptonshire-based side winning just two of their last seven League One matches, while also exiting the FA Cup in the first round.

A lack of goals has been a key issue for the Cobblers, with only Burton Albion and Port Vale scoring fewer than their 18 league goals, highlighting their difficulty in consistently troubling opposition defences.

That said, the tight nature of the League One table means they are just seven points from seventh place, and a positive run of games could see them move quickly up the standings.

© Imago

AFC Wimbledon, meanwhile, made a promising return to the third tier following their League Two playoff success last season, enjoying a strong start to life in League One.

However, their form has dipped in recent weeks, with Johnnie Jackson's side collecting just two points from their last six league matches, also failing to find the back of the net in the previous two.

Despite the recent poor run, the Dons remain in the top half of the table, sitting 10th on 27 points after recording eight wins, three draws and eight defeats.

Issues at the back have started to creep in, with Wimbledon now possessing the second-worst defensive record out of teams in the top half of the division, something they will be eager to improve on sooner rather than later.

With that said, a return to winning ways on Friday night would see Wimbledon move to 30 points and potentially just two points outside the promotion spots.

Northampton Town League One form:

L W L W D L

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

W L W W D L

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

L L L D L D

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

W L D L L D

Team News

© Imago

Northampton Town have seemingly come away from their trip to Peterborough with no further injuries, although they will be without Jack Perkins who saw red after just ten minutes.

Jordan Willis, Joe Wormleighton and Jack Vale remain sidelined, while Cameron McGeehan could return to contention after recovering from a calf problem.

Sam Hoskins returned to action for the first time since October and is likely to start in midfield with the armband once again, with Tom Eaves leading the line.

As for Wimbledon, they also came away from their last league encounter with no added injury woes.

With the Dons on such a bad run, Jackson may opt to change things up, and Omar Bugiel could be recalled to the starting lineup.

Myles Hippolyte returned to the starting XI against Mansfield following illness and is expected to feature in midfield once again.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; McCarthy, Dyche, Guinness-Walker; Hoskins, Taylor, Campbell, Fornah; McGeehan; Wheatley, List

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson; Asiimwe, Maycock, Smith, Hippolyte, Seddon; Bugiel, Browne

We say: Northampton Town 2-1 AFC Wimbledon

With Northampton Town in the better form but still eager to return to winning ways, they will fancy their chances of marking their final home game before Christmas with a win. Wimbledon will also be keen to turn things around as soon as possible be we expect the Cobblers to have too much for the Dons on the day.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.