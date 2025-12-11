Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 11 Dec 2025 13:18

AFC Wimbledon play host to Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon with both clubs needing a win to kick-start a playoff bid.

At a time when the home side sit in ninth position in the League One table, Mansfield are four points further down the standings in 15th place.

Match preview

Ever since losing at home to then-struggling Burton Albion on October 25, AFC Wimbledon have completely lost their way in League One.

Just one point has been collected from a possible 15, their solitary point coming in a 3-3 draw at Huddersfield Town where they held the lead on three occasions.

A 5-0 drubbing at Peterborough United - another team who were struggling at the time - is included in their recent run, and the Dons now sit five points adrift of the playoffs.

While four wins have come from their eight fixtures at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, they have failed to prevail in any of their last three such games.

In eight matches across all competitions, AFC Wimbledon's only victories have been against Bromley (2-1) and Cardiff City (5-1) in the EFL Trophy.

© Imago

As for Mansfield, Nigel Clough's side have suffered defeat in five of their last six matches in all competitions.

The only time that they have avoided defeat came in last weekend's FA Cup second round tie at Accrington Stanley, the Stags requiring penalties to overcome their League Two opponents.

Not helped by a 13th-minute red card, Mansfield failed to build on that result in midweek as they went down 1-0 at home to Bolton Wanderers.

Mansfield now sit just three points clear of the relegation zone at a time when they have collected just eight points from their nine away games in this division, losing five times in the process.

However, their last such defeat came at leaders Cardiff City by a 3-0 scoreline in a game in which they needed to make an early substitution.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

W L L L D L

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

L W L D W L

Mansfield Town League One form:

D W L L L L

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

L L L L W L

Team News

© Imago

Isaac Ogundere is in contention to return for AFC Wimbledon, potentially as a replacement for Riley Harbottle.

Myles Hippolyte could also return in midfield, with the pair having been limited to the substitutes' bench last time out due to illness.

Meanwhile, Mansfield will be without striker Ryan Oates after his early dismissal against Bolton.

Max Dickov appears most likely to replace him in attack, while Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Stephen McLaughlin will be considered if Clough wants to introduce fresh legs.

Kyle Knoyle and Jordan Bowery will remain on the sidelines for at least the next month.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Asiimwe, Ogundere Lewis, Bauer, Seddon; Smith, Reeves, Hippolyte; Bugiel, Orsi

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Hewitt, Oshilaja, Cargill; Akins, McDonnell, Reed; Blake-Tracy; Lewis; Evans, Dickov

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Mansfield Town

With both teams completely out of form, this feels like an impossible match to predict. While home advantage should benefit AFC Wimbledon, we are going to back Mansfield to do enough to earn a share of the spoils.

